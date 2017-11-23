By

Donald Trump is right—the NFL (No Fun League) needs to suspend Marshawn Lynch immediately. Not only did he embarrass the NFL, but our nation as well. For the NFL, failure to do this means a continued loss of viewers and fans. As for me, I check to see the beginning of the game if the TV station shows the National Anthem. If it doesn’t, it turn on re-run of NCIS. ““Marshawn Lynch doesn’t protest Mexico’s long history of human rights abuses by corrupt politicians but sits for our National Anthem — the ‘land of the free and the home of the brave.’ Disgusting,” said commentator Neil A. Carousso..” This is a big story. First in London and now in Mexico City the NFL has disrespected our nation. Will the NFL allow this at the Super Bowl? Suspend Lynch.

Raiders’ Lynch sits for U.S. anthem, stands for Mexico’s

Oakland Raiders running back’s decision comes with team playing in Mexico City

By Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times, 11/19/17

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat Sunday for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as he has done all season, but then stood for the Mexican national anthem before his team faced the New England Patriots in Mexico City.

Lynch’s double move, reported by the Associated Press and Boston Globe, was reminiscent of the Sept. 24 game in London, in which about two dozen players stood for “God Save the Queen” after kneeling for the U.S. national anthem.

Not surprisingly, the decision drew a reaction on Twitter, with some applauding Lynch with comments like “legend” and “awesome,” and others blasting him.

