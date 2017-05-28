Rampant RACISM at Washington State College: Hate White People is Theme

By

A Professor wanted to teach his class at Evergreen State College in Washington. But, he was white and the black students did not want whites on campus for a day. The Klan in Tan operates at Evergreen. Now the professor is in trouble for teaching and for being white. Will the black students demand a permanent exclusion of whites from campus? Why not. You would think the Administration would immediately expel Klansman. You would think the Attorney General of the State of Washington would treat this as a hate crime. Imagine if white students said no black people could be on campus and tried to enforce it—that would be a national scandal and the media would demand heads. Sadly, this is being treated as if were OK to hate and discriminate against white people. Racism is rampant on college campuses—maybe Trump needs to send in the National Guard? “Students at Evergreen State College in Olympia, who filmed their exploits and posted the videos on social media, have occupied and barricaded the library, shouting down anyone who disagrees with them or shows insufficient passion for racial justice. Biology professor Bret Weinstein was berated by dozens of students outside of his classroom Tuesday morning for refusing to participate in an event in which white people were invited to leave campus for a day. Now, he says police have told him to hold his classes off campus due to safety concerns. Things are “out of control at Evergreen,” he said.

By Bradford Richardson, The Washington Times, 5/25/17

Over the last 72 hours, students have taken over a small liberal arts college in Washington state, and only one adult has tried to stop them.

Students at Evergreen State College in Olympia, who filmed their exploits and posted the videos on social media, have occupied and barricaded the library, shouting down anyone who disagrees with them or shows insufficient passion for racial justice.

Biology professor Bret Weinstein was berated by dozens of students outside of his classroom Tuesday morning for refusing to participate in an event in which white people were invited to leave campus for a day. Now, he says police have told him to hold his classes off campus due to safety concerns.

Things are “out of control at Evergreen,” he said.

“Police told me protesters stopped cars yesterday, demanding information about occupants,” Mr. Weinstein told The Washington Times. “They believe I was being sought. It appears that the campus has been under the effective control of protesters since 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police are on lockdown, hamstrung by the college administration. Students, staff and faculty are not safe.”

A spokesman for the Evergreen Department of Police Services confirmed the agency had been in contact with Mr. Weinstein. He said officers would be in touch with The Times, but three subsequent phone calls during business hours were not answered.

