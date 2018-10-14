This article speaks for itself. Though it reports 594 instances of violence and harassment against the GOP, its candidates and supporters, it is a partial listing.
The goal of the bullies from the Left is to assure Republicans have no candidates or volunteers—after all, who wants to jeopardize their lives and health for a campaign? The smears against Kavanaugh were a warning shot to other potential nominees, we will destroy your lives with lies and hate if you try to serve your nation.
This is a particle list. Click on the headline of the article to read all 594 listed acts of hate and bullying by the Left.
Rap Sheet: ***594** Acts of Media-Approved Violence and Harassment Against Trump Supporters
John Nolte, Breitbart, 11/13/18
When not calling Trump supporters “Nazis” as a means to dehumanize us, the establishment media like to whine about the lack of civility in American politics, even as they cover up, ignore, downplay, or straight-up approve of the wave of violence and public harassment we are seeing against supporters of President Trump.
It is open season on Trump supporters, and the media is only fomenting, encouraging, excusing, and hoping for more… The media are now openly calling Trump supporters “Nazis” and are blaming Trump for a mass murder he had nothing to do with. This, of course, is a form of harassment because it incites and justifies mob violence.
Here is the list, so far, and remember that if any one of these things happened to a Democrat, the media would use the story to blot out the sun for weeks. Remember how crazy the media went over a nobody rodeo clown who wore an Obama mask, a GOP staffer who criticized Obama’s daughters? And yet, hundreds of Trump supporters are harassed and brutalized and the media only dutifully report them, if at all. That is because the media are desperate to normalize and justify violence and harassment against Trump and his supporters.
And while the media openly encourage this violence against us, the media also campaign to disarm us, to take away our Second Amendment right to defend ourselves.
This list will be updated as needed. Back-filling it will be an ongoing project…
Here is a video channel dedicated to documenting the dozens and dozens of assaults against Trump supporters.
Please email jnolte@breitbart.com with any updates or anything you think deserves to be added to this list. Also, if you see errors — duplicate postings or events misinterpreted as attacks on Trump supporters, please let us know. Unlike the establishment media’s reporting, we want this list to be comprehensive and factual.
- October 11, 2018: A truck with ‘Trump 2020’ bumper stickers was left at a bar overnight. Someone set it on fire.
- October 10, 2018: Susan Rice’s Republican Son Assaulted at Pro-Kavanaugh Event
- October 10, 2018: Eric Holder Tells Dem Activists: ‘When They Go Low, We Kick ‘Em’
- October 10, 2018: CNN says mobs have “constitutional right” to chase Republicans out of restaurants
- October 9, 2018: Hillary Clinton opposes “civility” with Republicans.
- October 8, 2018: Leftist Teacher Tweets: “So Who’s Gonna Take One For the Team and Kill Kavanaugh?”
- October 8, 2018: Antifa Takes Over Portland, Harasses Old Man for Disobeying
- October 8, 2018: Rand Paul’s Wife: I Sleep with a Loaded Gun Thanks to Leftists’ Threats
- October 8, 2018: Vancouver man says his truck was set on fire for supporting Trump
- October 7, 2018: Sen. Cory Gardner claims wife received a beheading video over Kavanaugh vote.
- October 6, 2018: Kavanaugh Protesters Accost an Elderly Trump Supporter
- October 6, 2018: Sen. Collins Flooded with Abusive Tweets Threatening Death, Violence
- October 5, 2018: Protesters Chase Graham To His Car Saying They Will Remove Him From Office
- October 4, 2018: Republican Senators Hit With Death Threats Amidst Kavanaugh Fight
- October 3, 2018: Ricin and threatening letter sent to Trump
- October 2, 2018: 2 hospitalized after exposure to powdery substance at Cruz’s Houston campaign office
- October 2, 2018: GOP Congressman Andy Harris (R-MD) assaulted by protesters
- October 2, 2018: Video: Leftist protester kicks pro-life woman
- October 1, 2018: Vandals Hit IL GOP Headquarters With ‘RAPE’ Graffiti
- October 1, 2018: Senator Mitch McConnell Badgered At Airport By Anti-Kavanaugh Activists
- September 30, 2018: Georgetown prof: White GOP senators in Kavanaugh hearing ‘deserve miserable deaths’
- September 27, 2018: Republican Senators doxxed by Democrat Congressional intern
- September 25, 2018: CNN Defends harassment of Ted Cruz
- September 25, 2018: Ted Cruz and Wife harassed out of DC restaurant
- September 20, 2018: Brett Kavanaugh and family receive death threats
- September 12, 2018: Resistance Makes Rape Threat to Susan Collins Staffer over Kavanaugh Vote
- September 11, 2018: DC police investigate threat to commit mass shooting at a MAGA event in Trump International Hotel
- September 11, 2018: Threats of Rape and Strangling’ Force Writer Into Hiding After Anti-Abortion Tweet
- September 11, 2018: Trump Hater Attacks California GOP House Candidate wth Switchblade
- September 10, 2018: Hispanic Immigrant says she was spit on in Santa Monica for Trump hat.
- September 10,2018: Broadway Star Carole Cook on Trump: ‘Where’s John Wilkes Booth When you Need Him?
- September 6, 2018: Media and Leftists Harass Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and His Family
- September 6, 2018: Black Trump Fan Booted from Bar for Wearing Trump Hat
- September 6, 2018: Arsonists hit Albany County GOP Headquarters in Laramie, WY.
- September 5, 2018: TV Writer Hopes Kavanaugh Daughters ‘Go to School Without Being Shot’
- August 31, 2018: Dem Rep. Ruben Gallego Threatens Immigration Officials
- August 28, 2018: California student arrested for stealing MAGA hat from classmate, slapping teacher
- August 19, 2018: Dad Dares Daughter To Knock Off Guy’s MAGA Hat For 100 Bucks. She Does It.
- August 18, 2018: Trump supporter assaulted by aging punk rocker.
- August 14, 2018: CNN’s Chris Cuomo justifies and encourages violence against Trump supporters.
- August 12, 2018: TX Restaurant forced to close social media accounts over photo of Jeff Sessions
- August 9, 2018: FBI announce arrest for contract killing threat of ICE agent via Twitter
- August 9, 2018: Antifa blocks Infowars reporter’s access to park
- August 8, 2018: Democrat protester harass GOP rep. “Shame on your Mexican wife!”
