Rape charges against 4 California dentists dismissed after video contradicts woman’s story

We are told that if a woman makes a charge, the man is guilty. Of course you have the famous Duke University Lacrosse team charged with rape—and that was a lie. Lena Durham claimed she was raped in college—she admitted she lied. Then you have the gruesome details of a rape at the University of Virginia as reported in Rolling Stone magazine—and that was a lie. Now we have four dentists charged with rape—and that was a lie.. “- Four dentists from California, including three brothers, who faced rape charges for the alleged assault of a woman at the Wynn Las Vegas , had all charges dismissed in court Monday. Charged were Ali Badkoobehi and brothers Poria Edalat, Saman Edalat and Sina Edalat. The charges included sex assault, conspiracy to commit sex assault and first-degree kidnapping for the late July incident. Prosecutors dropped all charges during a very brief hearing Monday before Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Eric Goodman. “After a review of the facts of the case, it was clear that the allegations were completely fabricated,” lawyer Robert Draskovich, who represented Badkoobehi, said in a prepared statement. “The (video) evidence confirmed the men’s innocence, and the state has cleared them of all charges.” Now we have a psychologist, trained is the use of emotions, charging Judge Kavanaugh of a sexual attack 36 years ago—and NONE of the people she claimed were present verified that. Or you have Deborah Ramirez who made sexual claims against the Judge, from more than 30 years ago—and again, none of the people she claimed would say she was telling the truth, would stand with her—another set of lies. The facts are plain. Women do get assaulted. But, woman do lie. That is why we need facts before we locked up a man and throw away the key. In the recent case, the Democrats set this one up—Ford and Kavanaugh are victims of the Democrat Party. Shame on us for not believing the facts.

Rape charges against 4 California dentists dismissed after video contradicts woman’s story

by MARVIN CLEMONS, KSNV. 10/1/18

LAS VEGAS ( KSNV ) – Four dentists from California, including three brothers, who faced rape charges for the alleged assault of a woman at the Wynn Las Vegas , had all charges dismissed in court Monday.

Charged were Ali Badkoobehi and brothers Poria Edalat, Saman Edalat and Sina Edalat. The charges included sex assault, conspiracy to commit sex assault and first-degree kidnapping for the late July incident.

Prosecutors dropped all charges during a very brief hearing Monday before Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Eric Goodman.

“After a review of the facts of the case, it was clear that the allegations were completely fabricated,” lawyer Robert Draskovich, who represented Badkoobehi, said in a prepared statement. “The (video) evidence confirmed the men’s innocence, and the state has cleared them of all charges.”

The unnamed woman alleged that the four men raped her repeatedly in a room at the Wynn early July 28 after she met one of the men at a Wynn bar.

“We are so grateful to the justice system for recognizing that we were the victims in this case,” the men said in a statement. “We knew when the facts came out that the vicious allegations would be exposed as lies and our good names would be cleared. We want to thank our families, friends and lawyers for sticking by us through this horrific ordeal.

“At this sensitive moment in our history, we believe that [women’ should be respected and heard and believed. But as this case shows, it is also important to keep a critical eye on those willing to use the (#MeToo) movement for their own selfish motives and remember that innocent until proven guilty is one of our country’s bedrock principles.”