Rashida Tlaib received donation from prominent Michigan businessman who’s been dead for a decade

by Hunter Lovell, Washington Examiner, 7/31/19

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib received a $2,500 campaign contribution from a prominent Michigan businessman who died more than 10 years ago, Federal Election Commission filings show.

George S. Farah, Sr., a real estate developer and community leader in Flint, Michigan, made the large donation on June 22. However, Michigan Livereported he died of heart failure at the age of 73 on Feb. 1, 2009.

According to a scan of public records by the Washington Free Beacon, Farah is listed as deceased, and the address linked to his name is the same one registered on the contribution to Tlaib’s campaign. Farah’s widow also lives at that address, Grand Blanc Township property records reveal.

Only one other politician has received a campaign contribution from Farah in the decade since his passing. Democratic Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee received $1,400 in total donations from Farah between 2011 and 2017. Farah made no such contributions to political candidates while he was alive.

It is illegal for individuals to make campaign donations under someone else’s name, according to campaign finance law.

“It is illegal to make a campaign contribution in the name of another person and a campaign must ensure all donor information is reported accurately,” Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, told the Free Beacon. “The requirement of accurate disclosure of campaign contributors is important to inform voters of the source of campaign funds, prevent corruption, and ensure individuals are contributing within the legal limits.”

A spokesperson for Kildee’s campaign told the Free Beacon that “Gisele Farah is the sole beneficiary of a trust in her late husband’s name, George S. Farah Sr., who passed away in 2009.”

“Since his death, Gisele Farah, as the sole beneficiary in control of the trust, has contributed to the campaign with funds from her trust,” the spokesperson added. “Our campaign’s records have been amended to clarify that the campaign contributions were from Gisele Farah and should be designated under her name.”

It is not uncommon for a deceased person to make donations to campaigns. According to USA Today, dead people made 32 contributions adding up to $586,000 that were given to political candidates and parties between January 2009 and August 2013.