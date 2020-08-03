By

How many people want to watch multi-millionaires disrespect the American flag and our nation? Do you want to watch athletes kneeling in support of Marxism and totalitarianism and hate/bigotry? It seems like the American public is voting with their remote control—they prefer re-runs of Seinfeld and Cheers to hatred by rich people. “The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss also noted that the numbers continued to fall off for MLB: For good measure, Strauss also pointed out that baseball can’t blame the coronavirus. The virus didn’t stop people from watching Tom Brady golf with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson back in May. Indeed, the charity golf match earned record TV ratings in May. Dubbed “The Match II,” the game featuring Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Tiger Woods peaked at an amazing 6.3 million viewers and raised more than $20 million for charity.” When they get robbed, who has a LeBron James call—BLM or a social worker—or a cop. As long as these folks hate police, the police should protect themselves by not being near these haters. I do not spend my money or time on those that want to destroy our history, close our churches and indoctrinate our kids.

Ratings Crash for NBA, MLB After Protest-Filled Debuts

Warner Todd Huston , Breitbart, 8/2/20

As the NBA and MLB return from their coronavirus-imposed hiatus, it appears TV viewers are not interested in what the increasingly woke leagues have to offer.

With both baseball and basketball draped in all sorts of Black Lives Matter and social justice symbolism for their opening games, a substantially smaller number of fans tuned-in to the rest of the week’s games.

According to Outkick.com, neither league did well.

As for the opening games, Outkick reported that the return of the NBA on TNT saw the following numbers:

Lakers-Clippers: 3.4 million

Pelicans-Jazz: 2.1 million

ESPN’s MLB return numbers were also underwhelming:

Yankees-Nationals: 4.0 million

Dodgers-Giants: 2.8 million

Outkick’s Ryan Glasspiegel added more ratings numbers on Twitter.

“To be fair since I compared MLB vs NBA return night 1, here is night 2,” (July 24) he wrote, adding:

MLB (last Friday, ESPN)

Mets-Braves (4p) – 922K

Brewers-Cubs(7p) – 1.0M

Angels-As (10p) – 797K

NBA (last night ESPN) (July 31)

Celtics-Bucks (6:30p) – 1.3M

Mavs-Rockets (9p)- 1.7M

The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss also noted that the numbers continued to fall off for MLB:

For good measure, Strauss also pointed out that baseball can’t blame the coronavirus. The virus didn’t stop people from watching Tom Brady golf with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson back in May.

Indeed, the charity golf match earned record TV ratings in May.

Dubbed “The Match II,” the game featuring Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Tiger Woods peaked at an amazing 6.3 million viewers and raised more than $20 million for charity.