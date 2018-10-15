RE: HARLEY ROUDA’S GENERAL ELECTION CON GAME Against Dan Rohrabacher

Harley Rouda is either attempting to fool all the voters now, or he got one over on Democrats in CA-48 in the primary. That much is certain. Rouda ran as a radical leftist in the June election, embracing the most extreme positions of the socialist wing of the Democratic Party. Medicare for All and Single-Payer Healthcare Medicaid and Medicare for Illegal Aliens Reparations for Slavery Creating A New Department of Peacebuilding Check. Check. Check and Check. Rouda embraced them all and pledged to immediately join the far left Progressive Caucus in the House of Representatives if elected. Rouda won the endorsement of the Progressive Democrats of America , and he signed off on every item on the group’s candidate questionnaire . There wasn’t a single issue on which he disagreed with Maxine Waters and Keith Ellison? Not one? Nope. Now he’s spending millions of dollars on television ads and slick mail claiming to be a moderate looking for common ground. He’s denying to reporters and to your readers what he said emphatically and unequivocally just a few months ago. Common ground is a hard sell when you are screaming “Impeachment!” and calling for an ongoing investigation of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. (MSNBC 10/8/18, Katy Tur interview with Harley Rouda) My only ask here is that you not allow yourselves or your news organizations to become an unwitting accomplice to Harley’s hustle, and that you give your readers the full story so they can make an informed decision to the question: Which Harley should they believe? The radical liberal that ran in the primary, or the guy pitching himself in ads on TV today?