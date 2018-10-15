RE: HARLEY ROUDA’S GENERAL ELECTION CON GAME Against Dan Rohrabacher

The race against Congressman Rohrabacher is not in a vacuum. In fact, Democrats against Mimi Walters, Young Kim, Jeff Denham and Diane Harkey are all the same. In fact nationwide, the Democrats are running candidates that are to the Left of Bernie Sanders but pretend to be to the Right of the Republican Party. Yet, in race after race, as it is now coming out, the Democrats have put up candidates that are mainstream totalitarians, who do not believe in people, just government.
While these are the positions of Harley Rouda, the candidate against Dana Rohrabacher—they are the same positions of the Democrats against the aforementioned GOP’ers in California and many of the Democrat candidates around the nation.
“Rouda ran as a radical leftist in the June election, embracing the most extreme positions of the socialist wing of the Democratic Party.
Check. Check. Check and Check. Rouda embraced them all and pledged to immediately join the far left Progressive Caucus in the House of Representatives if elected.”
The only way these Democrats win is if the lie loud enough and long enough to drown out the truth.
Rohrabacher for Congress, 10/15/18
