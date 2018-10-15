RE: HARLEY ROUDA’S GENERAL ELECTION CON GAME Against Dan Rohrabacher

The race against Congressman Rohrabacher is not in a vacuum.  In fact, Democrats against Mimi Walters, Young Kim, Jeff Denham and Diane Harkey are all the same.  In fact nationwide, the Democrats are running candidates that are to the Left of Bernie Sanders but pretend to be to the Right of the Republican Party.  Yet, in race after race, as it is now coming out, the Democrats have put up candidates that are mainstream totalitarians, who do not believe in people, just government.

While these are the positions of Harley Rouda, the candidate against Dana Rohrabacher—they are the same positions of the Democrats against the aforementioned GOP’ers in California and many of the Democrat candidates around the nation.

The only way these Democrats win is if the lie loud enough and long enough to drown out the truth.

 

Harley Rouda is either attempting to fool all the voters now, or he got one over on Democrats in CA-48 in the primary. That much is certain.

Rouda ran as a radical leftist in the June election, embracing the most extreme positions of the socialist wing of the Democratic Party.

Check. Check. Check and Check. Rouda embraced them all and pledged to immediately join the far left Progressive Caucus in the House of Representatives if elected.

Rouda won the endorsement of the Progressive Democrats of America, and he signed off on every item on the group’s candidate questionnaire. There wasn’t a single issue on which he disagreed with Maxine Waters and Keith Ellison? Not one? Nope.

Now he’s spending millions of dollars on television ads and slick mail claiming to be a moderate looking for common ground. He’s denying to reporters and to your readers what he said emphatically and unequivocally just a few months ago.

Common ground is a hard sell when you are screaming “Impeachment!” and calling for an ongoing investigation of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. (MSNBC 10/8/18, Katy Tur interview with Harley Rouda)

My only ask here is that you not allow yourselves or your news organizations to become an unwitting accomplice to Harley’s hustle, and that you give your readers the full story so they can make an informed decision to the question:

Which Harley should they believe? The radical liberal that ran in the primary, or the guy pitching himself in ads on TV today?

 

