After spending billions in 2019, homeless in California went up by 16—and 33% in Los Angeles. We know the major cause of homelessness—mental illness, alcoholism and drug addiction—that accounts for 90%. In fact, 50% of all of America's homeless is in California. We are in a crisis—yet the Guv and the Democrats running our big cities think building agencies is better than getting help for those in need. The only politics is that of Newsom and friends. This has become a national crisis, centered in California. We can't register voters accurately, we steal gas tax money for money losing government transportation systems—Sacramento wants Tulare to look like Manhattan. Maybe it is time for the Federal government to declare a national emergency and take over the homeless problem and force the Guv to end the politics and start the healing.

‘Really bad job’: Trump rips California governor over state’s homeless population

by Madison Dibble, Washington Examiner, 12/24/19

President Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom traded barbs over the growing homeless population in the state.

Following the Democratic debate last week, Newsom blamed the president’s Department of Housing and Urban Development, led by Secretary Ben Carson, for the rise in homelessness in his state.

“Shelters solve sleep. Housing and supportive services solve homelessness. Housing first. You have a new director on the Interagency Council on Homelessness in the United States appointed by Donald Trump that says housing [comes] fourth,” said Newsom.

He added, “They’re not serious about this issue. They’re playing politics with it … There’s been nothing but division coming and emanating from the folks at HUD and the Trump administration.”

Newsom was referring to Robert Marbut, who took control of the council on Dec. 3.

Trump didn’t take Newsom’s remarks lying down. He fired back on Christmas Day, tweeting, “Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!”

Many of California’s leaders have been looking for creative solutions to the crisis. The city council president for Oakland, California, even suggested buying a cruise ship to house those without homes. The state leads the nation in homelessness, with nearly 130,000 residents living on the streets.