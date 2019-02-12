By

Great news—for the drug dealers from Mexico, the human traffickers from El Salvador and the sex trade crowd that kidnaps children from Guatemala. California Governor Newsom wants to make it safer for you to commit your crimes in the former Golden State. “Calling President Trump’s focus on border security “political theater,” Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to sign an executive order Monday withdrawing the California National Guard . “The border ‘emergency’ is a manufactured crisis,” according to the governor’s prepared remarks. “California will not be part of this political theater.” According to his prepared remarks, Newsom will criticize the president’s “fear mongering” about immigration despite border crossings dropping to their lowest level in decades. Ask the parents of Kate Steinle or Jamiel Shaw, Jr. if this is fearmongering. Ask the Angel Mom’s if this is fear mongering. A rich white San Fan liberal does not care about real people. Expect more crimes thanks to the work of Newsom.

Rebuking Trump’s ‘Manufactured Crisis,’ Governor Will Pull California Guard from Border

Posted by cabrillo , Times of San Diego, 2/11/19

Calling President Trump’s focus on border security “political theater,” Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to sign an executive order Monday withdrawing the California National Guard .

“The border ‘emergency’ is a manufactured crisis,” according to the governor’s prepared remarks. “California will not be part of this political theater.”

According to his prepared remarks, Newsom will criticize the president’s “fear mongering” about immigration despite border crossings dropping to their lowest level in decades.

The special deployment was requested by Trump last April, and former Gov. Jerry Brown approved it with reservations. Trump has also ordered Army and Marine troops to the border and repeatedly threatened to close the government unless Congress funds construction of a border wall.

Newsom plans to redeploy troops to support wildfire prevention efforts and expand operations to counter drugs and cartels across California, including at the state’s international points of entry.

Last week, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered most of her state’s troops to end their border operation, saying there is no national security crisis at the border.