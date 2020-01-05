By

In a quirk of the election laws, a $27 billion government “education” bond (that is principal and interest) will be on the March ballot as Prop. 13. The State has a 48% rate of kids reading at grade level. This will not help that. Schools are using tax dollars meant for education to provide lawyers and assistance to illegal aliens. Lots of schools are over crowded due to illegal aliens, so honest American students are no longer a priority. This statement below is the official ballot argument against Prop. 13. Please read it and pass it on. “The question isn’t whether we need well-maintained school buildings, but how best to pay for them and whether past promises have been kept. Voters already approved $9 billion in 2016 to build and repair schools. Now they tell us they never repaired the deteriorating water pipes and removed asbestos from classrooms? How does High Speed Rail get full funding but yet schools don’t?”

REBUTTAL TO ARGUMENT IN FAVOR OF PROPOSITION 13

★ HOMEOWNERS, RENTERS, AND ALL TAXPAYERS BEWARE OF TAX HIKES! Hidden in this year’s Proposition 13 is a near DOUBLING of the limits that local school districts can borrow. When school districts borrow money, that debt is repaid exclusively by PROPERTY TAXES! Who pays property taxes? We all do, either directly in property tax bills or through higher rents and other costs. Unlike the original Proposition 13 from 1978, this Proposition 13 puts all taxpayers at risk of higher taxes. NO GUARANTEES AGAINST WASTE!

The question isn’t whether we need well-maintained school buildings, but how best to pay for them and whether past promises have been kept. Voters already approved $9 billion in 2016 to build and repair schools. Now they tell us they never repaired the deteriorating water pipes and removed asbestos from classrooms? How does High Speed Rail get full funding but yet schools don’t?

TAXPAYERS WILL BE ON THE HOOK FOR MORE BORROWING AND DEBT! Borrowing $15 billion for school construction and repairs makes no sense when California has a $22 billion budget surplus. What’s worse, the 80% estimated interest cost means we’re actually on the hook for $27 billion. Instead, let’s spend the money we have directly in the classroom to address declining test scores and high dropout rates.

Don’t let Sacramento’s misplaced priorities and irresponsible borrowing put California deeper in debt and lead to higher local taxes.

VOTE NO ON PROPOSITION 13!

STATE SENATOR BRIAN JONES District 38

JON COUPAL, President Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

LARRY SAND, Retired Teacher 16 |

