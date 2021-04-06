Recall Mania Hits Carlsbad

This has become a pandemic—the effort to Recall crazy, corrupt, bigoted, racist and inept school board members, city council members and members of school boards is a statewide development. It is not just the corrupt and arrogant Gavin Newsom. It is DA’s, Supervisors, office holders in Leftist enslaves like the Silicon Valley, San Fran, Santa Monica and L.A. It is in Ventura County and San Diego.
Voters and the community have found their voice—and in unison are chanting just one word–RECALL
“Reform California and a group of Carlsbad citizens and small business owners to announce a recall campaign against controversial Carlsbad City Councilmember Cori Schumacher.
Schumacher pursued stiff penalties to punish small businesses during the Covid-19 lockdowns, opposed the reopening of schools, and even retaliated against her own constituents by filing a false police report.
The 10 sponsors of the recall against Schumacher are all women. They are outraged that Schumacher’s false police report included a request for a restraining order against her constituents that diverted and wasted much-needed family court resources that should have been available to true victims of domestic violence.
Wasn’t there a song recently where the refrain was, “Another one bites the dust?” Looks like it is signature song of Californians for the Recall.
|Carlsbad City Councilmember to Face Recall for Punishing Small Businesses and Retaliating Against Constituents
San Diego Judge Found Cori Schumacher Liable for Harassment and Retaliation Against Constituents – City Faces Over $100,000 in Costs
Reform California, 4/5/12
|WHAT: Reform California and a group of Carlsbad citizens and small business owners to announce a recall campaign against controversial Carlsbad City Councilmember Cori Schumacher. Schumacher pursued stiff penalties to punish small businesses during the Covid-19 lockdowns, opposed the reopening of schools, and even retaliated against her own constituents by filing a false police report.
The 10 sponsors of the recall against Schumacher are all women. They are outraged that Schumacher’s false police report included a request for a restraining order against her constituents that diverted and wasted much-needed family court resources that should have been available to true victims of domestic violence. Because of her false claim against her constituents, a San Diego Judge found Schumacher liable and city taxpayers may now have to pay more than $100,000 in damages to the victims of Schumacher’s misconduct.
WHO: Carl DeMaio, Reform California Chairman Concerned Citizens of Carlsbad and Small Business Owners WHEN: Monday, April 5th 11am-11:30am PST
WHERE: Pine Avenue Park 799 Pine Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008 (Next to the Carlsbad Senior Center)
WHY: “Councilmember Cori Schumacher’s misconduct has created a toxic and hostile environment at Carlsbad City Hall – and we must remove her from office so the city can move past the mess she has created,” notes Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California. “This recall should send a clear message to other local politicians that they need to respect their constituents and offer a real plan to reopen our businesses and schools,” concluded DeMaio.
About Reform California Formed in 2003, Reform California is dedicated to holding state and local government accountable through ballot measures and recall campaigns. For more information, visit www.citycouncilrecall.org
Speak Your Mind