Recall Mania Hits Carlsbad

This has become a pandemic—the effort to Recall crazy, corrupt, bigoted, racist and inept school board members, city council members and members of school boards is a statewide development. It is not just the corrupt and arrogant Gavin Newsom. It is DA’s, Supervisors, office holders in Leftist enslaves like the Silicon Valley, San Fran, Santa Monica and L.A. It is in Ventura County and San Diego.

Voters and the community have found their voice—and in unison are chanting just one word–RECALL

“Reform California and a group of Carlsbad citizens and small business owners to announce a recall campaign against controversial Carlsbad City Councilmember Cori Schumacher.

Schumacher pursued stiff penalties to punish small businesses during the Covid-19 lockdowns, opposed the reopening of schools, and even retaliated against her own constituents by filing a false police report.

The 10 sponsors of the recall against Schumacher are all women. They are outraged that Schumacher’s false police report included a request for a restraining order against her constituents that diverted and wasted much-needed family court resources that should have been available to true victims of domestic violence.

Wasn’t there a song recently where the refrain was, “Another one bites the dust?” Looks like it is signature song of Californians for the Recall.