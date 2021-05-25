By

Below you will find a donation request text sent by the California Republican Party three days ago. It implies the California Republican Party is STARTING the Recall of Gov. Newsom. In fact, this effort was started in March, 2020 by the RecallGavin2020.com folks. They raised the money to get it started, they created a new generation of volunteers to get signatures—and then activist Republicans joined in. In September, 2020 the CRP Board endorsed the Recall—no money, no effort behind it. Yet the CRP Chair Jessica Patterson made the claim on a ZOOM conference meeting of Recall leaders and workers (not CRP people) that she had”37,500 people on the streets at that moment gathering signatures).” Everyone involved knew that was not true.

ReCallGavin2020 Started Newsom Recall and Secured the Signatures

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 5/26/21

Then the CRP starting raising money for the “Recall”—yet no separate account was set up nor did the Board approve a budget for such an action. The money went directly into the CRP General Fund, to pay overhead, including salaries.

Then in January the CRP received $200,000 for the Recall. Quietly, until it was exposed. Then the CRP was forced to give $125,000 in a check to Rescue California—one of the three main single interest Recall Committees—and the CRP claimed $65,000 of in kind contributions—to finance overhead and salaries.

Weeks ago the Secretary of State verified the Recall qualified and a special election for the purpose of Recalling Gavin Newsom will be held.

Now, as if the Recall effort up to this point never happened, the California Republican Party is asking people to donate to be “Founding” members of the Recall Newsom effort

The Democrats are playing this is a Republican Recall—this donation request gives the Democrats ammunition to make that charge. The Board has still not authorized any money to be spent on the Recall effort. NO special account has been set up to receive this money—it is going into the General Fund of the CRP, for overhead and salaries.

Why is this money important to the CRP? On April 24, 2021 the CRP reported to the FPPC they had $537,000 cash on hand. This is about 2.5 months of overhead. The California Democrat Party reported $15.5 million cash on hand.

If you want to support the Recall there are three committees that are just for the Recall of Newsom.

RecallGavin2020 Cal Revival Rescue California

When you donate to these organizations, all the money goes to the ReCall

Lots of folks will try to make money from the Recall—that, sadly, is the nature of politics. To protect yourself and to promote the Recall you know what to do and where to go.

Once again, when exposed the CRP will do the right thing. Please share this post far and wide to anyone you know that is upset with everything that has been done to them by Gavin Newsom.

Earlier we proved that when exposed the CRP will do the right thing. According to people present and our best knowledge, the Recall was not on the agenda of the recent CRP Board meeting held a few days ago. But while ignoring the recall, they (the CRP) are raising money from it.