Congrats to the farmers and consumers of California. For the past few years President Brown has not allowed water to go to farmers, instead preferring to water the fish, now he has no excuse—we have plenty of water. That means this is the time to stop the corruption of Brown, trying to kill agriculture and pass laws assuring people and farmers get the water, instead of using government to force needed water to flow out to the ocean instead. “Earlier this year, Reclamation announced a 100 percent allocation for all CVP contractors with the exception of agricultural water service contractors south-of Delta and the San Luis Unit who were initially allocated 65 percent of their contract supply, and municipal and industrial contractors south-of-Delta, who were initially allocated 90 percent of their contract supply. The March 30 snow survey showed statewide snow water equivalent in the Sierra Nevada of 45.8 inches, or 164 percent of the historical average for March 30.” In 2018 will the voters elect another fish lover/people hater as Guv? If so, we deserve what we get—brown grass, not enough water to live on, jobs lost and high water costs. Of course that means even more of the productive and creative Californians will be forced to move to a Free State, like Texas.

Reclamation releases 100 percent allocation for south-of-Delta

Central Valley Business Times, 4/11/17

First time since 2006 that this has happened

“However … the next drought could be around the corner”

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says all Central Valley Project contractors south-of-Delta this year will get 100 percent of their contract supply for the first time since 2006.

It’s based on data from the March 30 survey of Sierra Nevada snowpack and its water content.

“However … the next drought could be around the corner. It is crucial that we remain vigilant in conserving our precious water resources,” says Acting Regional Director Pablo Arroyave.

Earlier this year, Reclamation announced a 100 percent allocation for all CVP contractors with the exception of agricultural water service contractors south-of Delta and the San Luis Unit who were initially allocated 65 percent of their contract supply, and municipal and industrial contractors south-of-Delta, who were initially allocated 90 percent of their contract supply.

The March 30 snow survey showed statewide snow water equivalent in the Sierra Nevada of 45.8 inches, or 164 percent of the historical average for March 30.

Given the magnitude of the new allocation, the amount of water carried over from last year, and the overall availability of surface water, Reclamation says it strongly encourages the use of surface supplies instead of ground water wherever possible through the remainder of the 2017 water year.

In order to promote effective use of supplies in San Luis Reservoir this year and efficiency for next year’s operations, Reclamation says it will limit the overall amount of water to be carried over to the 2018 contract year to 150,000 acre-feet. Reclamation will continue to work with contractors regarding a strategy for water carried over from the 2016 water year and plans to effectively carry over water for the 2018 contract year.