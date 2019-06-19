By

California is rich. While we have the highest taxes, job killing legislation and laws, tax revenues continue to go up—because the Democrats are adding taxes to the new budget. Here is an example of California spending. While reading this remember, there are 11,000 veterans that are homeless. We have 130,000 homeless in the State and we are the State with the highest number—11 million—people in poverty. But we have money for these items, as an example.

I think black Californians would prefer affordable housing, getting blacks off the streets who are homeless—and lower taxes so they can afford to feed their families. What do you think?

Record Pork Barrel Projects in California’s Largest State Budget in Many Years

Part l: Pet projects by lawmakers to bring money home to the district

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 6/12/19



Pork Barrel projects are a usual occurrence in the state budget, but California hasn’t see pork added on like this in years. To understand how government spending sprees occur every fiscal year, this is how spending takes place.

Pork barrel is the expression used to explain the appropriation of government spending for pet projects by lawmakers (some good, some not), secured solely to bring money to a lawmaker’s district.

California’s largest state budget ever — $214 billion — is larded with a record number of local pork-barrel projects injected by individual legislators, often in exchange for “horse trading” votes on passage of certain pieces of legislation.

The Legislature has already passed the bulk of the budget, which is expected to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. But it is filled with more pork than ever — those pet projects that lawmakers love — costing California taxpayers billions. The following lists show many projects in individual legislators’ districtsm approved by the Conference Committee on the Budget.

There is pork in every aspect of this budget: General Government Augmentations in 2019-20 Budget, Education, Resources and Transportation, Health and Human Services, and Public Safety.

This article will address the General Government Pork in 2019-20 Budget – nearly $150 million of extras:

TOTAL $149,270,000,000 million