Red Robin will offset minimum wage hikes by canning thousands of busboys

Thanks to the old and confused Guv Brown and his Socialist/Democrat buddies in Sacramento and other States, several thousand young people will be fired from their jobs. While President Trump and the Republicans are working to create the climate for new jobs—and has done very well is this—Democrats want to help those at the lower economic wrung of the ladder—by getting them fired and put them on welfare or back as a burden on their parents, family and friends.

“— Restaurant busboys, in line to earn a little more dough this year as minimum wage hikes hit across the country, are instead losing their jobs as chains look to cut costs.

One chain axing jobs is Red Robin, which hopes to save about $8 million this year by eliminating busboys at each of its 570 restaurants, the company said Monday.

Red Robin restaurants are located mostly in Western states, where the minimum wage has risen more quickly.

The Colorado-based chain already eliminated so-called expediters — who plate the food in the kitchen — and realized a cost savings of nearly $10 million last year, it said.

When you go into a Red Robin you will also note on your table a little device—where you order your food, ask for a drink fill up and pay for the meal.—so the need for a wait staff is lessened. Thanks to the union demand for a $15 minimum wage, instead of higher wages, higher unemployment. Government is the problem not the solution—good thing Trump is President to provide real jobs.