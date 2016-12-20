Redlands police Chief Garcia: Crime rate is up, could spike again

By

By Sandra Emerson, Redlands Daily Facts, 12/10/16

REDLANDS >> Redlands is feeling the impact of changes made to the state’s criminal justice system, according to Police Chief Mark Garcia.

One of the ways the department can address increases in crime is through its partnership with the community, he said.

“This is an issue that we need to always be aware of in our community and other communities across the country where we promote ‘See something, say something,’ ” Garcia said. “We do encourage our citizens to always be aware of what is going on around them and help us solve the problem by letting us know when there’s an issue.”

By late November, 22 more violent crimes had been reported this year than in 2015, including one homicide. Of the 195 violent crimes reported this year, 26 were rapes, 72 were robberies and 96 were aggravated assaults, according to Police Department statistics.

Although violent crime is up this year, Garcia said the rate of the increase is lower than in 2015, when reports of violent crime jumped 25 percent over the previous year.

In 2015, a total of 173 violent crimes were reported, including 25 rapes, 59 robberies and 89 aggravated assaults.

“Violent crime has gone up slower this year than it did last year, but it’s still going up a little,” Garcia said.

Property crime is down 7 percent, with 189 fewer crimes reported in 2016 than in 2015. Of the 2,386 total property crimes, there were 1,291 larcenies and thefts, 401 vehicle burglaries, 331 auto thefts, 209 residential burglaries and 154 community burglaries, according to the police.

In 2015, there were 2,575 reported property crimes. The majority of property crimes in 2015 also were larcenies and thefts.

Garcia said it is unclear what contributed to the increase in violent crime, but an 8 percent increase in aggravated assaults is alcohol-related.

“People become intoxicated and get into fights and argue and end up in an assault,” Garcia said.

The overall crime rate is citywide, Garcia said, but there has been an increase in alcohol-related incidents outside of bars in downtown, which is something the department and city officials are working to address.

But, Garcia said, it is clear that property crimes are linked to Assembly Bill 109, which granted early release to certain prisoners, and Proposition 47, which reclassified certain felonies as misdemeanors.

“I think from my perspective it’s pretty clear for our city, that property crimes spiked at the same time that Prop. 47 took effect,” Garcia said. “We’ve tracked all of our arrests related to AB 109, the early release program, and we’ve tracked all of our arrests for Prop. 47-type crimes and repeat offenses in those areas.”

Garcia said the crimes related to AB 109 and Proposition 47 have likely plateaued, but the recent passage of Proposition 57, which allows the early release of nonviolent offenders, may contribute to continued increases in crime rates.

“About 7,000 people are slated for release and many of those people have a second strike, so they’re not people that have just done some nonviolent crime and are getting out,” Garcia said. “They’ve had a track record of criminal history and many of them have actually committed violent crimes at some point in their past.”

Redlands police report crime has increased in 2016, but not at the rate it increased in 2015. Below are the number of reported crimes in 2016 (through late November):

Homicide: 1

Rape: 26

Robbery: 72

Aggravated assaults: 96

Larceny and theft: 1,291

Vehicle burglary: 401

Auto theft: 331

Residential burglary: 209

Community burglary: 154