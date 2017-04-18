Redlands School Forced to Cut Back Due to CalSTRS Almost DOUBLING Mandated Contributions

By

Superintendent Lori Rhodes presented the plan. She also reported that last year RUSD was told to expect about $7 million from the State budget for 2017-18, but, according to the Governor's January Budget RUSD, will only receive about $1.45 million. Educators statewide are hoping the May revise will increase education funding before passing of the budget, expected in June.

RUSD plans for budget reductions

by Hector Hernandez Jr., Hughland News, 4/13/17

In the face of decreasing State budget funds and increasing mandated expenses the Redlands Unified School District (RUSD) is preparing for future budget cuts with a four-tier budget reduction prioritization plan (BRPP) created by District staff and presented to the Board of Education at its April 11 meeting.

Anticipating reduced funding in the 2017-18 State budget, RUSD staff has, since February, been developing the BRPP based on Board-established criteria and with the assistance of several stakeholder feedback groups.

Superintendent Lori Rhodes presented the plan. She also reported that last year RUSD was told to expect about $7 million from the State budget for 2017-18, but, according to the Governor’s January Budget RUSD, will only receive about $1.45 million.

Educators statewide are hoping the May revise will increase education funding before passing of the budget, expected in June.

According to the new Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) school districts are funded based on their unduplicated ADA, English Learner, foster youth and low socio-economic student population. This puts RUSD per student funding allocation significantly less than neighboring districts.

In 2016-17, RUSD received $8,795 per student while San Bernardino City Unified received $10,385, Rhodes reported.

“Redlands Unified per student allocation is significantly less and the gap is being widened. This is precisely what the LCFF is designed to do with each passing year,” Rhodes said. “Then we have the Cal STRS and PERS [teacher pension programs] district increases. The rates districts across California pay are being increased each year by the State legislature.”

In 2013-14, District CalSTRS contributions were set at 8.25 percent. It will be 14.43 percent in 2017-18 and 19.1 percent by 2020-21.

“Each year beginning in 2014-15, there is another approximately $2.3 million expense RUSD has to satisfy in an ongoing manner,” Rhodes added. “This is significant because the amount exceeds the funding coming from the State. This means we will have an ongoing and significant problem trying to match our financial obligations. This is very, very serious. This discussion of reducing our budget is not because of an economic crisis. This is a structural increase that is happening to education in a time when we’re not in economic decline.”

The District needs to reduce its budget by $3 million, said Rhodes.

Final decisions on how much of the plan will be implemented will be made following the passing of the final California State Budget, expected in June.

The Plan

To meet this challenge the Budget Reduction Prioritization Plan was created with the purpose of keeping cuts as far from the classrooms and instructional programs as possible for as long as possible. According to the criteria, “operational” cuts and “restructuring” efforts are to be considered first and potential cuts impacting curriculum instruction, state standards or career readiness last.

Recommendations are listed in four levels to be used in descending order as reductions are needed.

The plan’s first level offers $2.74 million in suggested reductions and is anticipated to be implemented in the 2017-18 school year. It includes such recommendations as: switching to energy saving CFL lighting, switching Orangewood High School to non-potable irrigation, increasing the District’s ADA programs, adding cell towers to non-school site properties, and disbanding summer cleaning teams.

Level 2 offers an additional $4.05 million in savings, and may be needed by 2018-19 school year. It offers suggestions such as: applying one-time 2018-19 Board-committed CalSTRS/PERS funds, taking back Occupational Therapy program from the County, a preventative maintenance program, installing new “controlled” thermostats, and only allowing qualifying special education students to receive special education transportation.

Levels 1 and 2 offer a combined $6.79 million in savings which RUSD staff believes to be good for two years at which time the reduction plan can be reevaluated. Levels 3 and 4 offer an additional $2.53 million in reductions not anticipated to be necessary, “safeguards” implemented only as needed.

Level 3 includes reducing Grounds Crew or Maintenance and Operations by one position, reducing Management team by two positions, reducing school site budgets by 3 percent, reducing high school extra-curricular budgets, eliminating middle school summer school and moving enrollments from the dedicated Enrollment Center back to school sites.

Level 4 includes the most difficult recommendations such as reducing the 12-month employee work year by five days, increasing transportation walking distances, and using comp time rather than overtime as much as possible. Many of these recommendations would require cooperation from and negotiations with employee associations.