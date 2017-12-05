Redlands Tea Party Patriots: 1/4/18—First GOP Gubernatorial Debate

By

It is very possible that the 2018 November ballot will not have a GOP candidate for Governor or U.S. Senator to vote for! At this moment the polls are clearly in that direction.

First GOP Governors Debate: Jan. 4, 2018–Redlands Tea Party Patriots

John Barry, Redlands Tea Party Patriots, 12/`6/17

The California Republican Party should be shocked that their top two candidates for governor, John Cox and Travis Allen, opted to have their first debate with the Redlands Tea Party Patriots instead of with the GOP.

Maybe it’s because we were the first to ask. But I suspect the top two gubernatorial candidates chose us because the tea party movement in California has usurped the GOP in terms of grassroots activism.

The 90-minute debate is part of the Jan. 4 meeting of the Redlands Tea Party Patriots. The two-hour meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Mill Creek Cattle Co., 1874 Mentone Blvd. in Mentone. The meeting is free and open to the public. Television and print media have already expressed interest in covering.

Since 2012, the Redlands Tea Party Patriots and its supporters have visited more than 34,000 homes in the Inland Empire. Those home visits were door knocks and literature drops from actual human beings — not robocalls or junk mail.

You can’t help but to stay in touch with voters when you knock on their doors.

When we visit homes, we talk with voters – or rather, they won’t stop talking to us — about what bothers them politically. Voters won’t stop discussing how frustrated they are with California or the Republican Party that supposedly represents them.

In exchange, we give voters a Redlands Tea Party Patriots voter guide that lists the candidates we support from president to city council and from water board to Congress. And we accomplished it all without accepting a single cent from Charles Munger.

So exactly how did we land the debate?

At the October CRP convention in Anaheim, fellow cabinet member Greg Brittain met both candidates at Saturday night receptions. Greg, rather adroitly, shuttled between the candidates at their respective receptions and asked whether they would debate at our Jan. 4 meeting.

We got an initial “yes” from both candidates. We were a little leery that their first yes was their final yes – especially when there might have been booze involved — so we asked again via email the following week.

We circulated emails about debate format. Finally, both candidates had confirmed by Nov. 22 and we issued our press release on Thanksgiving Day.

Cox and Allen aren’t the first noteworthy and statewide candidates who have visited the Redlands Tea Party Patriots.

In 2014, GOP gubernatorial candidate Neel Kashkari asked us for a meeting. Despite our fervent support for former gubernatorial candidate Tim Donnelly, Kashkari reached out to us after the primary. It’s most likely he wanted the photo op. We gave him that much considering his efforts to meet with us.

In 2016, Loretta Sanchez approached us. She held her ground and did not compromise on her Democrat beliefs. Regardless, we appreciated her time and she won our respect for her initiative.

Throughout California, the Tea Party Patriots and fellow conservative groups are as active in 2017 as they were in 2016. (I know; I’m the California coordinator for the Tea Party Patriots.) Their intensity hasn’t waned one poll point since Donald Trump won.

If anything, the intensity among Golden State tea partiers has only increased since November. At the GOP convention, the booths of tea party and associated groups lined the hallways of the Anaheim Marriot. Tea partiers filled Saturday Speakers series and dotted the Sunday morning delegate session.

So what’s the payoff from grassroots activism? And why should the California GOP even care that they’ve been upstaged?

As I had mentioned, the long-term payoff is in voting and voter turnout.

But in the short term, the tea party movement could show its grassroots prowess in terms of ballot signature collection. Seldom has the GOP supported initiatives that matter to Republican voters.

At the convention, the state GOP embarrassingly failed to support repeal Top 2, the repressive Prop 14 ballot measure that limits state and federal offices to the two top vote getters — i.e. Democrats — instead of allowing parties to determine their own candidates for the November ballot.

Unlike the GOP establishment, grassroots conservatives really miss having a candidate they can vote for in November. The petitions to Stop Two 2 have just been printed and interest in them is strong.

The California Republican Party’s failure to embrace Stop Top 2 shows reveals that the GOP is out of sync with its political base.

But another signature effort shows that the party is divorced from reality.

Illegal immigration is an issue that cuts across voters of all political stripes. It’s a visceral issue with voters regardless of, well, everything. (Confession: an illegal alien almost killed me in a traffic collision five weeks before my son was born in 2004, so it’s a visceral issue for me as well.)

The tragic killing of Kate Steinle by an illegal alien in San Francisco in 2015 was horrific enough, but the abjectly inept verdict last month was infuriating.

Just rumors of a ballot initiative to repeal the nutty Sanctuary State law has activists scurrying for petitions.

The problem? They haven’t even been printed yet.

But when they are printed, there will be no point of even asking the state GOP to participate in endorsements or signature collection. The state GOP has cowered from the illegal immigration issue for years.

But in true grassroots fashion, conservative activists will collect signatures in enough numbers which might just qualify the Sanctuary State initiative for the 2018 ballot.

So with that contrast in mind, it’s no wonder why John Cox and Travis Allen, the two best hopes for a Republican governor in Sacramento, picked the Redlands Tea Party Patriots for their first debate instead of another blasé GOP event.