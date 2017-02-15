Redwood City may need to trim $10 million in school spending over coming years

Facing decreasing enrollment and ultimately less money allocated by the state, Redwood City school officials will examine as much as $10 million in budget and program cuts over the next couple years. The Redwood City Elementary School District Board of Trustees will discuss Wednesday, Feb. 15, the variety of potentially painful measures required to present a balanced budget to the county Office of Education. Board President Hilary Paulson said though officials from the historically cash-strapped district are familiar with the challenges of operating under budget constraints, discussions of budget cuts are never easy. “It’s going to be very difficult,” said Paulson. “Another board member pointed out that we have done this before, so we are familiar with it, but it is always a goal to keep the cuts as far away from the classroom as possible.” Despite the board’s best effort, Paulson anticipated a portion of the discussion to be led by Superintendent John Baker could focus on reducing the district’s teaching staff by 38. Other cuts to be examined could be reducing money sent from the district office to campuses sponsoring select programs, as well as class size increases in transitional kindergarten and kindergarten, plus trimming positions at the district office and other support positions, said Paulson. No decision is slated to be made at the meeting but, due to the district’s previous financial struggles, Redwood City officials are required to issue budget proposals over the next two years for review by the San Mateo County Office of Education. “Right now they are up for discussion,” said Paulson. “The superintendent wants to make sure the board has an understanding of what is being looked at for cuts.” Officials have examined splitting the burden of the variety of cuts over the next two years, said Paulson, who noted budgets are often fluid according to potential shifts in money available locally and from the state. As it stands, the district’s budget is filled by money allocated by the state according to average daily attendance. Families either relocating or choosing charters over the district’s comprehensive sites have been cited as a cause of the shrinking student population. Brown indicated in his most recent budget proposal that state tax revenue is declining from years previously, causing state officials to trim funding available to public schools. Paulson said the unreliable funding mechanism is especially challenging for Redwood City officials when they look at the variety of nearby school districts with budgets much more full through revenue generated by local property taxes. “It’s hard for me because of the way we are funded and then seeing the way other districts are funded by the property taxes and the money goes up, and up, and up,” she said. Though she was uncertain by exactly how much money, Paulson said she believed the Redwood City Elementary School District is still far from crossing the revenue threshold required for being funded by property tax. One of the only other ways officials and community members could address the budget shortage would be to pass a parcel tax, according to a district report. Voters approved Measure U, an $85 parcel tax, in the fall election. In preparation for the board discussion regarding the anticipated lack of revenue, Paulson said officials have started collecting input from residents regarding the staff and programs they considered most valuable, identifying those which ideally would be spared from the chopping block. “Just about every school was interested in making sure they had good teachers in the classroom,” said Paulson, of the discussions held at separate campuses. Despite the difficult nature of the discussions, Paulson said many board members and officials are familiar with the issues presented when working in a district that has long faced budget challenges. “As a district, this is something that is normal. Our budget fluctuates up and down,” she said. “This is something we have dealt with before and we’ll start working on it again.”