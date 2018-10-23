Reed: Job-killing Regulations Deserve to Die

By

Facebook, Google and the other Silicon Valley tech companies have begged Congress for more H-1B visa—visas that allow them to fire American and hire folks from foreign countries at lower wage and benefit rates. Then you have the IRS rules that interfere with the relationship between workers and their employers. End the H-1B visa and end the dictatorship of the IRS, you will get a free market for workers and companies. Not a bad idea. “In my industry of IT, a major offender is Section 1706 of the 1986 Tax Equity and Fairness (there’s that word! Run away!) Reform Act. Under that law, corporations are under severe threats of fines, retroactive benefits liabilities and other retaliation by the IRS if they dare to engage IT professionals as independent business owners instead of captive employees. Because of that one law, thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands of would-be small- and big-time American tech entrepreneurs have had their dreams strangled in the cradle, along with the millions of jobs that they might have created, and the distinctly American competitiveness they might have contributed to. In the elitist’s vision who wrote this law, you see, everyone but themselves needs to be someone’s indentured servant (there’s a less-polite word for it that starts with the letter “B” that I am constrained from using in a family newspaper). I am persuaded that this law has done more damage in the dark than all of the H-1B Visa foreign worker issues that have received substantial media attention in recent years. Moreover, repealing this destructive law would reduce the negative impact of H-1B and the social and personal conflicts arising out of it.” It should be noted that the author of this article is using a false name. It appears that in his industry, among others, speaking the truth or challenging the politically correct can cost you a job, hence the use of another name, Shame on us for having a society that prevents free speech.

Job-killing Regulations Deserve to Die

By Alan Thomas Reed, Special to the California Political News and Views, 10/24/18

The economic achievements of the Trump administration are enough to make one shout for joy — or weep in sorrow for the lost years, the missed opportunities, the stagnant growth, the hollowed-out small manufacturing towns of the Midwest, the vacated facilities of once-Golden California, the rotting corpse of once-mighty Detroit, the stolen prime earning years, the opioid crisis, and the familiar suicides. Economists professional and amateur alike had been scouring the labor statistics every single month for 15 years hoping to see a sign — anything! — that would indicate that the employment picture was brightening, or that the government had done something (like get out of the way) that would likely bring robust job growth back. But almost every month only brought resignation at best and despair at worst. We were living a déjà vu of the mediocre Herbert Hoover followed by the actively destructive FDR, with George W. Bush and Barack Obama taking their respective roles in turn. We looked for leadership from our educated conservative elite; we got Kevin Williamson of National Review saying that “The truth about these dysfunctional, downscale communities is that they deserve to die.”

https://www.nationalreview.com/2016/03/donald-trump-white-working-class-dysfunction-real-opportunity-needed-not-trump/

The essence of the Trump phenomenon may be that he effectively said to Williamson, “No, they don’t!”; said so 100 different ways (many of them impolite), backed up his words with decisive action and so earned the wholehearted support of Heartland America.

So it is a time for celebration, but also of eternal vigilance. The Kananaugh confirmation demonstrated even to #NeverTrumpers just how low the left is willing to go to get their way. We have never been more united, but we have a long way to go to restoring the America that our grandparents would recognize.

Apart from the political and cultural warfare aspects, there is this little matter of economic policies: taxes, regulations, labor and entitlements. Under Trump, we have 4.2% economic growth, 3.5 million new jobs, the lowest unemployment in two generation, with the greatest benefits accruing to blacks, Hispanics, women and youth, with rising wages.

But there is a long way to go. A recent survey of managers in Information Technology gauged their concern about employee retention at just 5%. In a truly dynamic, gangbuster job market where everyone has multiple opportunities to find the right fit and path to match their skills, interests, aspirations, personality type and psychological profile (including liberal progressive snowflakes who DON’T want to work dead-end cubicle warrior jobs the bowels of the Behemoth National Bureau in spite of their demands for government-directed management of all wealth that could be accomplished by no other means), employee turnover would be much higher; that concern over retention should be closer to 20% or 30%. Employers SHOULD be scared to death of losing their best people, or even their second best, if they don’t improve working conditions, opportunities for career advancement and pay.

Until that comes to pass, we must not rest or relent. We must continue to seek out and destroy laws and regulations that have nothing to do with preventing and punishing murder, robbery, theft, fraud, assault, rape, persecution or conspiracy — the legitimate role of the monopolist of force — and everything to do with maintaining the power and wealth of those who already have it, the better to lord over the rest of us unwashed Deplorables .

In my industry of IT, a major offender is Section 1706 of the 1986 Tax Equity and Fairness (there’s that word! Run away!) Reform Act. Under that law, corporations are under severe threats of fines, retroactive benefits liabilities and other retaliation by the IRS if they dare to engage IT professionals as independent business owners instead of captive employees. Because of that one law, thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands of would-be small- and big-time American tech entrepreneurs have had their dreams strangled in the cradle, along with the millions of jobs that they might have created, and the distinctly American competitiveness they might have contributed to.

In the elitist’s vision who wrote this law, you see, everyone but themselves needs to be someone’s indentured servant (there’s a less-polite word for it that starts with the letter “B” that I am constrained from using in a family newspaper). I am persuaded that this law has done more damage in the dark than all of the H-1B Visa foreign worker issues that have received substantial media attention in recent years. Moreover, repealing this destructive law would reduce the negative impact of H-1B and the social and personal conflicts arising out of it.

That’s just one law affecting one discipline in one industry. There are thousands of them in the federal register. To channel Kevin Williamson, they all deserve to die. Rather than pick at them piecemeal, I suggest we repeal them all en masse and start over with the Ten Commandments and the Ten Amendments, plus a new Amendment stipulating that no new law may exceed the U.S. Constitution in length.

With vigilance and determination, we can exterminate them all and — MAGA!