In a One Party State, the only way to fight back is via expensive Referendums, trying to repeal crazy laws passed by the totalitarians running the State. That is why there is a Referendum returning us to cash bail on the bailout. Democrats wants to empty the prisons and putting vicious/violent folks on the streets to create more victims.

Until the people of California revolt at the polls, we either need to leave the State or creating ballot measures to stop the corruption of Sacramento.

Referendum filed to overturn California flavored tobacco ban

By JEREMY B. WHITE, Politico, 9/1/20

Opponents of California’s recently signed ban on flavored tobacco are seeking to overturn the law with a referendum, following a common industry playbook to battle unwanted California laws.

The measure that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law on Friday, CA SB793 (19R), prohibits flavored tobacco with an exemption for hookah — a landmark victory for public health interests who have warned that vapes loaded with sweet flavors are hooking a new generation on nicotine. Tobacco and convenience store interests waged a fierce but unsuccessful fight to block the bill.

Now foes of the measure are looking to voters. The California Secretary of State reported Monday receiving a proposal for a referendum that would nullify the law, and the listed filers have past connections to the tobacco industry.

A successful campaign to overturn the just-enacted flavored tobacco ban in America’s most populous state would deal a stinging setback to the growing public health movement to limit or outright ban flavored tobacco. California’s efforts are being closely watched as other states and cities consider similar measures.

But even if voters ultimately were to turn back a referendum, just getting it on the 2022 California ballot would benefit the tobacco and vaping industry. Under California law, a referendum that qualifies for the ballot suspends the measure it targets until voters weigh in.

Other industries have deployed a similar tactic to protect their bottom lines: The plastics industry immediately moved to overturn a single-use plastic ban that the Legislature passed in 2014, and the bail industry successfully qualified a November 2020 referendum to overturn a 2019 California bill phasing out cash bail. Given that history, from the moment Newsom signed SB 793, observers were watching for a tobacco industry countermove.

The officially listed proponents for the nascent referendum effort did not respond to requests for comment on Monday evening. But they have tobacco industry ties.

Jaime Rojas served as the spokesperson for a campaign, backed by R.J. Reynolds and Altria, to overturn a San Francisco flavored tobacco ban. Beilal Mohamad-Ali Chatila represented plaintiffs suing Oakland over its flavored tobacco prohibition. And Aaron Agenbroad is an attorney whose professional profile says his “recent successes include full defense verdicts as lead counsel in trials on behalf of R.J. Reynolds,” among other clients.

They would need 623,212 valid signatures to qualify the referendum.

A Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids representative said in a statement that tobacco companies were “trying to overturn the governor and huge bipartisan majorities of state lawmakers” after their multimillion-dollar lobbying effort failed.

“We are absolutely confident that Californians will see through Big Tobacco’s campaign of lies once again and stop their candy-flavored profit made at the expense of our kids. SB 793 is a life-saving, landmark step to protect our youth and save tens of thousands of lives by ending the sale of candy-flavored tobacco in California for good,” Advocacy Director Lindsey Freitas said.