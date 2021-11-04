By

Meanwhile, the Newsom Administration’s top economic advisor admitted “there’s some things we won’t be willing to change” to ease the logjam at our ports. There are few nature disasters. Most crisis issues are caused by government, out of control forest fires, homelessness, failed government schools, lack of water and energy for instance. Government is the problem, not the solution.

In Case You Missed It: Regulations Driving Jobs Out Of State, Making Supply Chain Crisis Worse



Top Newsom Advisor: “There are some things we won’t be willing to change” to ease ports backlog.

Assembly Republican Caucus, 11/3/21

At a hearing today on the supply chain crisis by the Senate and Assembly Select Committees On Ports And Goods Movement, a logistics expert acknowledged that California’s overwhelming regulations are driving jobs out of state and slowing cargo shipments.



Rachel Michelin, President of the California Retailers Association, noted “ I had conversations with…national retailers who were looking at expanding their warehouse capacity in California, and now that’s off the table .“



Michelin continued: “...when you have local appointed boards making regulations, the legislature passing bills, the Governor doing executive orders, it’s very difficult to keep up. And when businesses, particularly retailers, see the uncertainty, it’s easier to just say ‘ You know what, we’re going to build a warehouse in Nevada or Arizona , and we’re going to truck that across the state, use the distribution center there, and bring it back to California.’ So what does that mean? Number one, we’re not meeting environmental goals. And number two, all of these jobs… those jobs won’t be in California .”



Meanwhile, the Newsom Administration’s top economic advisor admitted “there’s some things we won’t be willing to change” to ease the logjam at our ports.



In response to a question from Asm. Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) about cutting regulations like AB 5, (which prevents trucking companies from contracting with independent drivers to increase capacity), Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development Director Dee Dee Myers dodged the question, saying only “I think we’re willing to look broadly, I think there’s some things that we won’t be willing to change .”



“There needs to be a sense of urgency to immediately address the supply chain crisis that impacts all of us,” said Fong. “The Governor & lawmakers must reevaluate policies & rules, some of them implemented by Sacramento, that contributed to this crisis & will make things worse in the future.”