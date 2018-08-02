Remember When 100,000 Voters’ Names Were Left Off The Rosters? Now We Know What Happened

Just catching you up on the latest explanation of why 118,000 were left off the voting rills in L.A. County. Remember, this is the same Registrar of Voters that in Seattle, days after an election found ballot boxes floating in the river and overturned the election of a Governor. He always has excuses.

“According to the investigation, new file formatting changes to the statewide voter database were not compatible with the county’s system. That led to empty spaces for the birthdates of more than 118,000 voters.

This confused L.A. County’s voter information management system. As a result, it mistakenly classified the voters as underage — and then left them off the printed precinct rosters.

IBM has advised the county to update the software code and implement new quality control practices.”

At best the County ignored IBM and allowed the abuse of power by government. No excuse, the Registrar is responsible—he needs to go—maybe Chicago can use his experience.