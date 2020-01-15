Reno Water Supply Polluted Due to Homeless Living on River Bed

By

Is your drinking water affected by the fecal matter of the homeless? Reno, on the Truckee River, has found out this is happening. Why hasn’t L.A. or other cities on rivers or water supply surrounded by the homeless checked the quality of the water? If Reno is affected, you can bet the radicals running our cities have never looked. “You need to watch the presentation by Truckee Meadows Water Authority’s Andy Gebhardt (Director of Operations and Water Quality). Mr. Gebhardt’s talk and photos on the damage that is being done to our Truckee River water supply by illegal riverfront camps, must be seen to be believed. His decision to go public with this situation is the bravest and most valuable action that QOL-Reno has ever witnessed by a public official. Mr. Gebhardt has made several public presentations, including Reno’s City Council and the Community Homeless Advisory Board (CHAB). He is still scheduling presentations for local groups. The link below is a video of his presentation. Another reason to get the homeless into shelters and into a clean environment. The ill health of the homeless is becoming a disease factor for the rest of society.

Photo courtesy of Aquafornia, flickr

QOL-Reno Selects TMWA Director as Reno’s Citizen of the Decade!

QOL Reno Hot Sheet, 1/13/20



You need to watch the presentation by Truckee Meadows Water Authority’s Andy Gebhardt (Director of Operations and Water Quality). Mr. Gebhardt’s talk and photos on the damage that is being done to our Truckee River water supply by illegal riverfront camps, must be seen to be believed. His decision to go public with this situation is the bravest and most valuable action that QOL-Reno has ever witnessed by a public official.

Mr. Gebhardt has made several public presentations, including Reno’s City Council and the Community Homeless Advisory Board (CHAB). He is still scheduling presentations for local groups. The link below is a video of his presentation.

TMWA’s Andy Gephardt presentation to City Council at Dec. 4, 2019 council meeting (video) Start at 3:09.00

EVERY Washoe resident who drinks Truckee water owes Mr. Gebhardt a letter, email, or phone call of gratitude for his courageous willingness to speak up on our community’s behalf.

UPDATE: HOMELESS CAMPS REMOVAL

City’s Half-way Approach to Removing Illegal Vagrant Camps:

NOT Working –

Wasting Millions –

Making the Situation Worse

The GOOD News: RPD, City maintenance workers, and a private contractor being paid $250k for a few months work are progressively removing dozens of illegal vagrant squatters from the Truckee River, parks, and other public areas.

The BAD News: Most of those individuals being removed are NOT being ticketed or arrested; they are simply relocating their camps nearby and/or coming right back to the same parks.

Additionally, neither the city nor the private contractor are removing the mountains of garbage and drug needles that remain stuck IN the river itself. Why do neither RPD nor the Contractor consider removing THIS trash as part of their job?

MORE Bad News: The RPD Lieutenant newly in charge of the Homeless Division spoke to local media about the cleanup efforts. He spoke proudly of the fact that because the law-breaking vagrants had left the park peaceably, RPD had made NO arrests (“legal action”) while spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars, removing the massive illegal encampments at the riverfront parks. Could there be a BETTER way to motivate the illegal campers to CONTINUE their criminal behavior? Using RPD’s reasoning, if they caught a vagrant in a stolen car or robbing a bank, and the perpetrator politely turned over the keys or money to RPD, they would not arrest them.

WHY this approach will worsen the situation:

• This endless (and avoidable) version of homeless “Whack-a-Mole” being played by RPD and the City’s contractor, will become too expensive for the City to continue the movement. The City is paying the contractor a premium rate for his workers, PLUS the cost of City maintenance workers and RPD officers being pulled from other duties and/or working overtime. Reno’s current city debt is $1.2 BILLION!

• The illegal squatters will become MORE brazen because there are no real consequences for their criminal behavior. Word of Reno’s soft law enforcement will encourage MORE vagrants-by-choice to set up their law-breaking and polluting activities on the Truckee, and in our parks, businesses, and community.