The train to nowhere is looking forward to be bailed out, by billions from the Federal government.

Rep. Costa proposes legislation to pay for high-speed rail

by Stephen Hawkins, Fox News, 2/17/21

(FOX26) — Valley Congressman Jim Costa (D-CA-16) has re-introduced legislation to fund projects in federally designated high-speed rail corridors.

HR 867: High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Act will directly assist in funding to complete California’s High-Speed Rail project connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles via the San Joaquin Valley.

“A modern infrastructure lays the foundation for a thriving economy,” said Costa. “California is leading the way by building state of the art, fast, electrified trains that will go 220 miles per hour. This will help get cars off the road and help clean California’s air. With new business investments and more than 5000 new jobs created, we are already seeing the benefits of this project, and this is only the beginning. Now is the time to bring our transportation infrastructure into the 21st century and my bill will get the job done!”

The High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Act is a reauthorization of the High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Program and builds upon the success of the Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act of 2008 and the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) of 2009. It authorizes $32 billion dollars through 2025 for the High-Speed Rail Corridor Investment program and also authorizes the Secretary of Transportation to award grants for projects that are part of a state rail plan, encourage intermodal connectivity, and those with environmental benefits.

“Building transformative infrastructure projects – like high-speed rail – requires leaders with vision and determination. Congressman Costa has always demonstrated he has both. His bill represents the partnership we need at the federal level to keep people working and make significant progress on this historic project,” said Brian Kelly, CEO, California High-Speed Rail Authority.

California High-Speed Rail has 35 active construction sites between Madera and Kern counties, with more than 500 certified small businesses working to build the Central Valley segment. The project has employed more than 5,000 construction workers. The San Joaquin Valley leg of the project will connect the Valley to transportation systems in Sacramento, the Bay Area and Los Angeles. Its projected completion date is 2029.