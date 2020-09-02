As best as can be told, two Republicans voted for AB 3121, to set up a “reparations” task force. State Senator Pat Bates and Brian Dahle. At this point it is just a study. No idea where the money comes from. But I do have an idea. Since it was the Democrat Party that created Jim Crow laws, founded the KKK, used Planned Parenthood to continue its genocide of the black race. Why not have Kamala Harris pay reparations for his family’s role in the slave trade?

In a State with a $54 billion deficit, closed schools, closed churches, government created job losses, this sounds like a payoff to special interests to buy votes—anybody disagree?

Reparation Task Force Bill Passes Assembly, Senate

‘You can inherit the debt that you owe to African-Americans’

By Evan Symon, California Globe, 9/1/20

During the weekend, a recently amended bill that would create a task force to issue recommendations on reparations for African Americans in California was passed in both the Senate and Assembly during floor votes, moving the legislation on to the Governor.

AB 3121 and the reparation task force

Assembly Bill 3121, authored by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego), would establish the “Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.” The task force, comprised of 9 members selected by the Governor, Assembly, and Senate based on Civil Rights, Civil Justice, and lawmaking expertise, would look into issues surrounding slavery in California, such as not admitting runaway slaves and other policies before the end of the Civil War.

The task force would then set perimeters on who would possibly be eligible for reparations, what those reparations should be, and how they would be distributed. The Task Force would then submit a report and recommendations to the Legislature upon completion of the study. The Legislature would then possibly vote or act on the findings and reparation ideas given.

Since being introduced and passed by the Assembly earlier this year, AB 3121 had been amended in small but impactful ways. The number of task force members was increased from 8 to 9 to avoid any tie votes, with the Governor being given more people to choose for the task force, from the original 2 to 5. The Assembly and Senate were given fewer with the amendments, from each house going from the original 3 to 2.

The wording on who the bill would cover was also changed from “Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans who are descendants of persons enslaved” to “Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans, with a Special Consideration for African Americans Who are Descendants of Persons Enslaved” to help make it clear that reparations would only go to those who had family members that were slaves before the passage of the 13th Amendment in 1865.

Reasons behind AB 3121

Assemblywoman Weber had written the bill as a way to right the wrongs of the past and to help fix the post-1865 racial injustice caused by the institution of slavery such as housing discrimination and fewer opportunities stemming from racism.

“California was nominally a ‘free state,’ but in practice we allowed slavery within our borders even after statehood, while runaway slaves were often denied sanctuary by the courts,” stated Assemblywoman Weber earlier this year. “After emancipation, California and local municipalities allowed or even actively pursued discriminatory practices akin to those found in the South to deny former slaves and their descendants access to housing, quality education, employment, fair wages, voting rights and the practice of professions.”

11 Assemblymembers and 2 Senators joined Assemblywoman Weber in co-authoring the bill, adding on to her reasoning after the bills passage in both houses this weekend.

“If the 40-acres-and-a-mule that was promised to free slaves were delivered to the descendants of those slaves today, we would all be billionaires,” said Senator and AB 3121 co-author Steven Bradford (D-Gardena). “I hear far too many people say, ‘Well, I didn’t own slaves, that was so long ago.’ Well, you inherit wealth — you can inherit the debt that you owe to African-Americans.”