By

Some think this is satire and it might be. But in the $1/9 trillion Biden “rescue” package, over $80 million was included for Planned Parenthood to kill black babies and babies of color—and that was a joke on the Black people of America—Biden, a known long time racist (Harris called him a racist in 2020 for instance) had no problem with segregated schools in the 9170’s. While millions of American lost their jobs in the past year and over 30% of our small businesses closed permanently, Biden open the borders to criminals and virus carriers from foreign nations—and gives hundreds of millions to illegal aliens—even putting them in hotels that cost $372 a NIGHT! “”Say it with me: LOOTERS. ARE. INFRASTRUCTURE,” said Harris. Those drafting the bill say that any money not used to bail out rioters will be allocated to help BLM’s founder Patrisse Cullors buy another mansion.”

Report: Biden Infrastructure Plan Now Includes $300 Million To Bail Out Essential Looters

BabylonBee.com, 4/13/21

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to reports, the latest draft of President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan includes $300 million to bail out essential looters.

‘Looters who loot for social justice are a proud part of the American tradition,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. “Looters are essential. Looters are valuable. Looters are infrastructure. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!”

Sources on Capitol Hill say the bill will set the money aside to post bail for imprisoned looters who burn businesses, loot expensive liquor, and terrorize innocent civilians, as long as they are doing it for social justice, and not doing any of those things in the Capitol Building.

“Say it with me: LOOTERS. ARE. INFRASTRUCTURE,” said Harris.

Those drafting the bill say that any money not used to bail out rioters will be allocated to help BLM’s founder Patrisse Cullors buy another mansion.