By

I do not make financial recommendations. But, now is the time to buy U-Haul stock. Newsom and his buddies are going to force people to make a choice—either go bankrupt paying reparations or leave the State before you get the invoice. “Black Californians are owed $800 billion for reparations due to generations of over-policing, disproportionate incarceration and housing discrimination, according to economists who are working with the state panel considering the payments. A previous model, announced earlier this month, estimated that $640 billion would be due in payments to black residents in the Golden State. The new estimate is more than 2.5 times California’s $300 billion annual budget, and does not include a recommended $1 million per older Black resident for health disparities that have shortened their average life span.” We should know by the end of the year the final amount—then you will have a short time to protect yourelf.

Report: Cost of California Reparations Rises to $800 Billion, 2.5 X State Budget

JOEL B. POLLAK, Breitbart, 3/29/23

The estimated cost of reparations for slavery in California — which entered the Union as a free state in 1850 — has risen to $800 billion, 2.5 times the annual state budget, say economists advising a state committee.

The UK Daily Mail reported Wednesday:

Black Californians are owed $800 billion for reparations due to generations of over-policing, disproportionate incarceration and housing discrimination, according to economists who are working with the state panel considering the payments.

A previous model, announced earlier this month, estimated that $640 billion would be due in payments to black residents in the Golden State.

…

The new estimate is more than 2.5 times California’s $300 billion annual budget, and does not include a recommended $1 million per older Black resident for health disparities that have shortened their average life span.

As Breitbart News has noted, the state reparations committee was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. It is due to report its recommendations to the legislature this year for possible action. It exists alongside similar efforts in cities such as San Francisco, which is considering paying $5 million to each long-term black resident, though there is no rationale to the figure.

A preliminary report by the committee suggested separate schools for black children, among other ideas.

Already, one city supervisor is urging San Francisco to allocate $50 million for an office of reparations.