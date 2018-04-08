Report: Most Seats On Central Valley Water Boards Go Uncontested

By

I hope my friends in the Central Valley are reading this carefully. There are numerous water board seats that conservatives and those that believe water belongs to the people not the fish and ocean. In the Central Valley—and I would bet in lots of places—there are water board and other special district seats that go uncontested. This is an opportunity to start at the bottom and learn how government works, while bringing conservative beliefs to government. “A new report from the Visalia-based Community Water Center indicates that nearly 500 local water board seats have gone uncontested in recent elections. In the southern San Joaquin Valley, the report finds that 87 percent of seats on public water boards went uncontested.” This is an opportunity to rebuild the Republican Party—as the saying goes, “whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting”. In today’s California water is a key issue—and we can take the lead.

Report: Most Seats On Valley Water Boards Go Uncontested

By Joe Moore, Valley Public Radio News, 3/30/18

A new report from the Visalia-based Community Water Center indicates that nearly 500 local water board seats have gone uncontested in recent elections. In the southern San Joaquin Valley, the report finds that 87 percent of seats on public water boards went uncontested. When only one candidate is seeking a seat, the election for that seat is not held. The report looked at local public water boards that serve residential and industrial customers as well as irrigation districts that serve farmers. The report calls for a move to recruit and train possible candidates for these offices and better public understanding of the role these districts play in California’s water system. To learn more about the issue we spoke with the report’s author Charlotte Weiner who explains in many cases it’s hard to recruit people for these important – but unpaid – positions.

Note: an earlier version of this post included an incorrect reference to water agencies. The report in question only investigates seats on local public water boards, not water agencies. It also referred to elections being canceled when a seat lacks more than one candidate. In reality the elections are not canceled, they simply are never held.