Twitter claims that there is NO fraud involving absentee ballot. Yesterday we ran a story about a Postal worker in West Virginia, stealing ballots, voting ballots, changing Party affiliations. Now we have the NAACP demanding a redo of a cities vote due to corruption in the absentee ballot system—3200 ballots not counted! Twitter needs to apologize to President Trump—and to the public for blatantly lying about the fraud of absentee ballots.

This is why Regressive Supreme Leader Newsom wants to send absentee ballots to dead people, folks who moved out of State, to illegal aliens—to 3,000,000 people a Federal Judge ordered off the voting rolls. Apparently they are still on the rolls. California has not had an honest election in years—unless AG Barr intercedes, we won’t this year as well.

REPORT: New Jersey NAACP Leader Calls for Redo of Vote by Mail Election After Massive Irregularities

By Kristinn Taylor, Gateway Pundit, 5/28/20





President Trump is proven right, yet again, this time over mail in ballots. Democrat-run Paterson, New Jersey’s city council elections this month was marred by massive irregularities including about 3,200 ballots not counted out of nearly 17,000 cast, prompting the local NAACP to call for a redo of the election, according to a report by WNBC-TV published Thursday.

Part of the problem: Mail in ballots delivered unsecured to apartment buildings:

A Paterson NAACP leader said the recent city council vote-by-mail election was allegedly so flawed that the results should be thrown out and a new election ordered.

“Invalidate the election. Let’s do it again,” said Rev. Kenneth Clayton said amid reports more that 20 percent of all ballots were disqualified, some in connection with voter fraud allegations…

…Rev. Clayton said the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will soon be filing a written complaint to Gov. Phil Murphy — who ordered the vote-by-mail only election — and State Attorney General Grubir Grewal.

Paterson activist Ernest Rucker said his experience this election is an example of the kind of corruption that allegedly took place. Rucker said he never received a ballot but that election records show someone mailed in a ballot in his name…

…Murphy ordered elections vote-by-mail in an attempt to keep people safe during the coronavirus crisis. In the upcoming primary, the governor will allow one in-person voting site per town.

In addition to apparent problems with the vote count in Paterson, NBC New York has shown video of ballots left out in building lobbies, of one voter handling many ballots, and reported on postal workers reporting finding hundreds of ballots at a time stuffed in mailboxes in Paterson – and even in a neighboring town, Haledon…

End excerpt. Please read the complete WNBC report at this link.