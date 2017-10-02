By

The Mayor of San Juan Puerto Rico was whining on camera that President Trump did no deliver any food or water to her town and country. She did this in front of pallets of food and water. She also forgot to mention the reason the food and water was not being expeditiously delivered to the people was that the unions were holding up delivery, in exchange for a new contract. Democrats have no reason to tell the truth, just another example of it. Plus, the alphabet networks along with CNN and MSNBC prefer fantasy hate diatribes than examining the facts. ““It’s a lack of drivers for the transport trucks, the 18 wheelers. Supplies we have. Trucks we have. There are ships full of supplies, backed up in the ports, waiting to have a vehicle to unload into. However, only 20% of the truck drivers show up to work. These are private citizens in Puerto Rico, paid by companies that are contracted by the government”.. (link) The ports are so full of relief supplies they can’t fit any more on the available space. CNBC ground report confirms Colonel Valle’s ground report. . The reason for truck drivers not showing up? The Puerto Rican Teamsters Union, Frente Amplio, is refusing to move the product.” In a major disaster, the union is blackmailing the people of Puerto Rico—why isn’t this being covered in the press?

Report: Puerto Rico Teamsters Union, “Frente Amplio”, Refuse to Deliver Supplies – Use Hurricane Maria as Contract Leverage…

by sundance, 9/30/17

Puerto Rican born and raised, Colonel Michael A. Valle (”Torch”), Commander, 101st Air and Space Operations Group, and Director of the Joint Air Component Coordination Element, 1st Air Force, responsible for Hurricane Maria relief efforts, has the following comment:

…They have the generators, water, food, medicine, and fuel on the ground, yet the supplies are not moving across the island as quickly as they’re needed.

“It’s a lack of drivers for the transport trucks, the 18 wheelers. Supplies we have. Trucks we have. There are ships full of supplies, backed up in the ports, waiting to have a vehicle to unload into. However, only 20% of the truck drivers show up to work. These are private citizens in Puerto Rico, paid by companies that are contracted by the government”.. (link)

The ports are so full of relief supplies they can’t fit any more on the available space. CNBC ground report confirms Colonel Valle’s ground report. .

The reason for truck drivers not showing up? The Puerto Rican Teamsters Union, Frente Amplio, is refusing to move the product.

The toothless guy is complaining about a law that the governor passed three weeks ago.

The reporter CONFIRMS that the truck drivers are refusing to work in order to get revenge on the governor.

The toothless guy says that the governor’s policies have impacted truckers, so now truckers will show the country THEIR OWN suffering.

The reporters says, “But all this stuff is in the past. In the present, it’s an emergency.”

The toothless guy says that the country can now experience what the truckers experienced due to the governor’s policies.

The toothless guy says the truckers are not responsible for helping the country. That’s the governor’s job.

Three weeks earlier, nobody cared about the plight of the truckers, so now the truckers don’t care about the country.

This is all the governor’s fault, the toothless guy says. He passed a law, and now he has to live with it.

The governor didn’t understand the suffering of the working man, so now the truckers will show the country what suffering is.

Since the country doesn’t care about truckers, the truckers won’t help.