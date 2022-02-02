By

Greg Wallis a Republican? He has been the Chief of Staff for Chad Mayes, the NPP, anti-Republican Assembly member. Would a real Republican work for a Democrat—which is what Mayes really is? Is Wallis a Meinschen, Mayes, Cunningham Democrat or Republican? Does he support Pres. Trump, the Second Amendment or the Right to Life? I am been active in th GOP and the conservative movement for over 50 years—never heard of this guy.

Republican Greg Wallis kicks off Inland Assembly campaign

By JEFF HORSEMAN, The Press-Enterprise 2/1/22

A staffer for Inland Assembly Member Chad Mayes wants to replace his boss in Sacramento — but not by running against him.

Republican Greg Wallis on Tuesday, Feb. 1, announced his campaign in the new 47th Assembly District, which was redrawn late last year to reflect 2020 census data. Mayes, NPP-Rancho Mirage, announced last month that he would not seek re-election when his term expires at the end of this year.

In a news release, Wallis, who serves as Mayes’ district director, said he’s running because “everyday Californians are struggling. In the Assembly, I’ll work to make this state safer, more livable, and affordable so that a generation from now – people aren’t talking about leaving. Instead, they will want to stay and raise their families in our communities.”

The release described Wallis as a “third-generation Californian (who) believes that our state should be the land of economic opportunity and social mobility.”

“ … By focusing on affordability, opportunity, and cutting-edge technology, Greg is confident he can help our region rise to the level of innovation California is known for,” the release added.

Palm Springs City Council Member and Democrat Christy Holstege also plans to run in the district, which includes Coachella Valley cities as well as the San Gorgonio Pass, Yucaipa and parts of Redlands, Highland and San Jacinto.

While the voter data firm Political Data Inc. shows Democrats with a roughly 5 percentage point edge in the 47th’s voter registration, Mayes, a conservative who left the GOP after publicly criticizing Donald Trump, has repeatedly won re-election in his district, which shares much of the same territory with the 47th.

Trump won Mayes’ district in 2016 before losing it to Joe Biden in 2020.

The 47th is on the ballot in the June 7 primary election. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will advance to the November general election with the winner receiving a two-year term.