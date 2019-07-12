Republican Hope to Take Congressional Seat—Thanks to AOC and Fresno City Councilwoman

By

It looks like a supporter of AOC is going to make a run against Congressman Jim Costa (Democrat/Socialist) in 2020. If she loses, will the Progressives vote for the Republican in the general election? Or if she wins, will the Democrats who are note totalitarian/socialists vote for the GOP candidate. Or, if the GOP does not run a good candidate, will the November, 2020 election have two Democrats on the ballot and NO Republican?

AOC California supporter running for Congress Against Costa

The Sun, 7/12/19

Fresno Councilwoman launches long-rumored challenge to Jim Costa: The wait, and dodged interview questions, are over. Following a month of speculation, Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria announced her candidacy for Congress in a Facebook video Thursday afternoon.



The three-minute video, partially recorded Wednesday morning at Fresno City College, highlights her biography and some national issues.



What was missing? Any mention of Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno), the man she is aiming to oust.



The announcement ends speculation that began with her highly-publicized trip to Washington with colleague Miguel Arias. During that visit, noted for her meeting with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Soria met with female candidate recruitment groups EMILY’s List and IGNITE.

Wanted: Big Names and Money: One source with knowledge of the EMILY’s List meeting reported that, in order for the fundraising juggernaut to get involved, Soria would need to haul $500,000 in fundraising and acquire the endorsement of at least one big-name statewide elected official.



Thus far, Costa has secured the backing of those with the biggest wattage – Gov. Gavin Newsom and Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein.