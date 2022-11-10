By

McConnell took money from Masters in Arizona, and we may lose that seat. He then took GOP money from Republican and gave it to Murkowski in Alaska—who was NOT the GOP candidate for Senator..we may lose that seat to her, who is not a GOP’er. Yup, Washington leadership made sure we did not have a Red Wave. In California there are several close races that the GOP could win. But the California Republican Party, by its inaction and supporting the Democrat claim our elections are honest, made sure we lose many of these close races. How did they do that? First by refusing to registrar Republicans for nine years. Second, by not challenging hundreds of thousands of dead people, folks in other States and illegal aliens from getting absentee ballots. Yes, leadership succeeded in reaching its goal of not having a Red Wave.

Republican Party Staves Off Red Wave

BabylonBee.com, 11/9/22

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amid record discontent around the economy, inflation, and education, the Republican Party has narrowly managed to stave off what many thought would be a record-breaking red wave.

“This was a close call,” said one Republican leader in Washington. “We were worried that we would achieve massive victories tonight, but we thankfully snatched defeat from the jaws of victory to achieve a much more proper and sensible red trickle, like the proper gentlemen we are.”

Some Republicans achieved major victories, which were largely ignored by party leadership due to the fact that those Republicans were loud and icky “MEGA-MAGA” culture warriors. “Ron DeSantis won by double digits, and frankly, we find that quite uncouth,” said a D.C. consultant while holding up a glass of red trickle victory champagne. “Everyone knows the key to being a good Republican is to muddle your message and make it really squishy so no one knows what you stand for and everyone will like you. Duh!”

Everyone in the room then golf-clapped politely.

At publishing time, Republican strategists were researching ways to keep their power in D.C. without achieving so much power that they’d actually have to become compelling leaders.