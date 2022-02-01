By

Republican-run states see more recovered jobs post-pandemic: Labor report

By Madeleine Hubbard. Just the News, 2/1/22

Republican-led states recovered more jobs after the pandemic and have lower unemployment rates than Democrat-led states, according to a report from the Labor Department.

Of the 20 states with the lowest rates of unemployment, 17 have Republican-controlled legislatures and 16 have GOP governors. The statistics are similar when measuring states by jobs recovered compared to those lost during COVID. Of the top 20 states for jobs recovered, 18 have Republican-controlled legislatures and 16 have Republican governors.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) pointed to the report as a win for the GOP as states recover from COVID-related lockdowns and mandates.

The five worst states for unemployment in December, in order, are the Democrat-controlled states of California, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

The five worst states for jobs recovered are mixed on politics, however. Hawaii is the worst, followed by Wyoming, Louisiana, Alaska and North Dakota.

President Joe Biden touted last week how his administration has overseen “the strongest job growth on record” and “the largest decline in unemployment on record.” He still stressed the need for his Build Back Better plan.

The RNC disagrees. “Republican governors and legislatures deliver results, while Biden and Democrat governors are leaving Americans behind,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in an email statement. “Despite Biden’s reckless spending, skyrocketing prices, and forced mandates, Republican commitments to commonsense, conservative economic [policies] are leading the way.”

The Center Square reports that Department of Labor data shows that first-time unemployment claims surged earlier this month, much more than experts expected.