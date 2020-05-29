Republican Women Hold REAL Meeting, June 4—Congratulations

By

There is a church in Simi Valley that is now allowed to be opened. But, to meet the “requirements” it will take till OCTOBER to actually allow a total of 75 people in the building. In other words, this church is not going to open. Yet, in Tulare County, political meetings are going to be held—in a County that announced it was a free County, using science, not a political agenda. Watch as Tulare County opens freely and Ventura County stays closed for religious freedom. “The Exeter Republican Women Federated welcomes members and guests to its next monthly general meeting held on Thursday, June 4th , at 6:00 PM at the Exeter’s Woman’s Club. The location is at 201 Kaweah Ave. in Exeter. Appetizers and beverages will be served. Live music will be performed before the meeting. The guest speakers, Glenn Dembroff and Ellen Woitalla, will be presenting on local grassroot efforts to make Tulare County and California great again! The Exeter RWF is the FIRST in the California Federation of Republican Women state organization to hold a general meeting since the Covid-19 lockdown orders. Public is welcome. Watch as other groups end the effort by Guv Newsom to repeal the First Amendment.

Photo courtesy of DonkeyHotey, flickr

Exeter Republican Women are Getting Social!

Our Valley Voice Contributor, 5/28/20

Glenn Dembroff, founder of Facebook group “Open Visalia and Tulare County”, will present on the grassroots efforts happening locally to support small businesses. In a matter of days, thousands of local residents joined his Facebook group and as a result, hundreds took to the street corners to show support for our community. Come hear Glenn share his personal experience with this dynamic, growing movement.

Ellen Woitalla, a Tulare county administrator for RecallGavin2020.com, will share about the newest recall efforts and explain how you can remove Governor Newsom from office. Ellen worked long hours on Erin Cruz’s recall team last year but ultimately the attempt failed. There is great momentum to remove him from office as the “shelter in place” is destroying our once golden state.