Instead of lowering the standards, we need to raise them. LAUSD in 2017 gave 52% of its diploma's to students with a "D" average. These kids are functional illiterates—and the teachers passed the current tests. What happens when you lower the standards? Think about it.

Required tests roadblock for many aspiring California teachers

Commission on teacher credentialing could eliminate some tests, offer alternatives to others.

Diana Lambert , EdSource, 1/21/19



Nearly half of California’s potential teachers struggle to pass a gauntlet of standardized tests required for them to earn a credential, making it more difficult for the state to put a dent in a persistent teacher shortage.

But that could change soon, as officials at the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing look to reform the entire landscape of tests that teachers have to take to enter the profession.

While the issue of student testing has always received considerable attention, the tests prospective teachers in California must take have received far less. It is an issue that is attracting more attention recently, as state education leaders begin to acknowledge these tests as major stumbling blocks to attracting new teachers to the profession. At the same time, educators have to ensure that reforming the testing regimen, which could include eliminating some tests, doesn’t lower the standards for basic proficiency that these tests are supposed to ensure.

About 40 percent of students seeking to become teachers give up because they fail to pass the required tests at various steps along the path to getting their credential, according to data from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing . For prospective math or science teachers, that number climbs to 50 percent.

The tests that future teachers are required to take vary depending on what they plan to teach, but there are four assessments that almost all must take:

California Subject Examinations for Teachers, referred to as CSET, tests subject knowledge. Elementary school and special education teachers earn a multiple subject credential by passing a trio of tests — in science and math; reading, language, literature, history and social science; and physical education, human development and visual and performing arts. Middle and high school teachers earn single subject credentials in areas such as art, biology or English by passing at least one subject exam.

, referred to as CSET, tests subject knowledge. Elementary school and special education teachers earn a multiple subject credential by passing a trio of tests — in science and math; reading, language, literature, history and social science; and physical education, human development and visual and performing arts. Middle and high school teachers earn single subject credentials in areas such as art, biology or English by passing at least one subject exam. Reading Instruction Competence Assessment , which tests reading instruction, is required for elementary and special education teachers before they obtain a credential.

, which tests reading instruction, is required for elementary and special education teachers before they obtain a credential. California Teaching Performance Assessment , which measures how well teacher candidates assess students, design instruction, organize subject matter and other skills. The test must be taken by all teachers, except special education teachers, before they can earn a credential.

Reforming the testing process could also mean economic relief for some teacher hopefuls, especially those who have had to take a test multiple times. Tests can cost anywhere from $99 for a single subject exam each time it is taken to $247 for the three tests that make up the CSET: Multiple Subjects Test. The CBEST costs $41 if a paper test is taken and $61 if a test is taken by computer.

When students take those tests depends on the teacher preparation program in which they are enrolled. For instance, some teacher preparation programs require that students pass the CSET before admission, while some allow students to enroll first, then require they pass the test before they begin student teaching.

“I am most concerned by the amount of testing we put teachers through in order to get them credentialed,” said Mary Vixie Sandy, executive director of the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.