Here is a challenge to the California Republican Party—take on the Democrats for their racist, bigoted, violent history. Remind folks it was Republicans that ended slavery—promoted by Democrats. It was Republicans that ended Jim Crow laws, promoted by Democrats. It was President Eisenhower that sent in the troops to desegregate the Little Rock schools created by the Democrat Party. It was the Democrats that formed the KKK—the racist organization used as “enforcers” of Democrat policy. I have been asked what is the California Republican Party doing other than sending emails asking for money? Give folks a reason to donate. Tell people the GOP stands for something—and remind people that it is the Democrat Party and Democrat polices that created the inequality—socially and economically today. We need to stop whining and say something real and important. Why vote for the GOP if the leadership won’t stand for the truth? The Connecticut Republican Party stands for something—how about the California GOP? PASS A CALIFORNIA VERSION OF THIS RESOLUTION AND SHOW THE REPUBLICAN PARTY IN CALIFORNIA STANDS FOR SOMETHING-equality, and freedom—as opposed to the Democrat Party, the historic Party of racism.

Resolution Condemning the History of the Democrat Party (Suggested for California Republican Party)

Connecticut Republican Party,

The members of the Connecticut Republican Party State Central Committee consent and agree to the following resolution ​which deems it necessary that the Democratic Party change its name due to the Party’s long tragic legacy denying Americans basic human rights​:

Whereas Democrats appointed the justices that ruled in Dred Scott v. Sandford that slaves aren’t citizens; they are property;

Whereas twelve Democrat Governors seceded to form the Confederate States of America;

Whereas Democrats blocked the first attempt to ratify the 13​th​ Amendment in 1863abolishing slavery;

Whereas Democrats unanimously voted against the 14​th​ Amendment giving former slaves citizenship;

Whereas Democrats unanimously voted against the 15​th​ Amendment giving former slaves the right to vote;

Whereas Nathan Bedford Forest, a General in the Confederate Army, founder of the KKK was an elected Democrat;

Whereas Democrats instituted Jim Crow laws across Democrat led states, preventing African Americans the right to vote;

Whereas Republican Hiram Rhodes Revels was the first African American elected to Congress in 1870. In response to the election of Reveals and other black Congressmen Democrats​ used ​insurgent​​paramilitary​ groups, such as the ​White League​ and the ​RedShirts​, to disrupt Republican organizing efforts.

Their intent was to run Republican officeholders out of town, and intimidate blacks to suppress their voting.​​Extensive voter fraud was also used. In one instance, an outright coup​ in coastal North Carolina​ led to the violent removal of duly elected Republican representatives and officials, who were either hunted down or hounded out;

Whereas in 1890 Democrats started to ​codify ​its racist history and lock out any other party through Jim Crow. From 1890 until the mid 1960’s, almost 100 years of institutional racism led to complete Democrat control of southern states;

Whereas Democrat President Woodrow Wilson re-segregated federal agencies and screened “Birth of a Nation” as the first movie to be watched in the White House; Leaving a stain the White House Historical record;

Whereas Democrats held the longest filibuster in U.S Senate history to block the civil rights act 1957;

Whereas Democrat President John F. Kennedy used FBI resources to spy on Martin Luther King; Whereas Democrat President Franklin Delano Roosevelt during World War II mobilized federal agencies to create internment camps denying Japanese citizens basic rights human rights; and

Whereas the Connecticut Democrat Party recently changed the name of their annual JJB awards dinner because Thomas Jefferson was a slave owner;

Therefore, it is resolved that ​The Connecticut Republican Party calls on the Democratic Party to change its name. Now is the time for Democrats to address and condemn their hundreds of years of racial oppression, violence, and multiple violations of human rights.