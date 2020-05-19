Resolution to End Governor’s Emergency Powers Announced by Assemblymembers Kiley and Gallagher

Lord Acton said, “Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Though written about 250 years ago, I think he knew that Regressive Gavin Newsom would exist. In March the Legislature gave the Governor “emergency powers. Using them he gave out 410 no bid contracts—just three of them, for $2.2 billion were openly corrupt—gave to a Chinese Communist Party firm, a public relations/lobbying firm and a couple of GOP operatives who formed the company just three days before the contract was given to them.

“This Resolution is meant to restore a proper balance between the legislative and executive branches,” said Assemblyman Kiley. “To the extent the Governor retains extraordinary powers, they should be limited in scope in coordination with the Legislature, which has authority to terminate those powers altogether.”

Since proclaiming a State of Emergency on March 4, Governor Newsom has issued 39 Executive Orders, unilaterally changing 200 laws spanning most sections of the California code. This includes creating new voting laws for an election six months away and overhauling Workers’ Compensation rules.

“We must take action to restore representative, constitutional government,” Assemblyman Gallagher said. “

For those who vote to oppose this measure, they need to go home and just collect their paycheck for doing nothing, saying nothing and allowing one man to kill the California economy.