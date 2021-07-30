Restaurant Labor Shortage Answered: Robots

By

Thanks to government policy, we have a labor shortage. Watch as the robots starts delivering food at restaurants instead of humans. Add to that the boxes on tables where you can order your food—and pay for it. Thanks to the increase in the minimum wage and welfare benefits, it is difficult for restaurants to get workers. Now there is an answer.

“Sugar Mediterranean Bistro, located on 10628 Trinity Parkway in north Stockton, is looking to meet demand with the help of a robotic food runner.

“Right now, I send food to the table right there in the middle while I get drinks for somebody else,” general manager Ana Ortiz said.

Staff loads the meals onto the robot’s trays and with markers that look like dominoes taped to the ceiling, it whirs, moves and delivers.

“I thought it was great,” Estela Medina, a customer, said. “We were excited when it brought us our food. We even took a picture because we were so excited. It was the first time we’ve ever had that.”

The future is not plastics, it is robots—and Democrats and unions have to be thanked for ending so many human jobs.

Stockton restaurant’s robotic helper offers hand while owner seeks new staff

KCRA, 7/28/21 Kay Recede

STOCKTON, Calif. —

After more than a month since stay-at-home orders were lifted in California, businesses have been struggling to hire. One restaurant owner in Stockton has found a creative way to make up for his shortage in staff.

While a robotic server does serve for some entertainment, Medina said she also hopes staff are being paid livable wages.

Ortiz said she — like many in the food industry — has been trying to increase her staffing but is struggling to woo new hires even at competitive wages. She scheduled six interviews, and despite all of them saying they would come in, not one of them actually showed up.

Ortiz is appreciative of the immediate remedy for her situation that is the robot. But she said a robotic hand is no substitute for the real thing. The restaurant’s managers and owners are looking for servers and bartenders.

“This thing by no means replaces an employee. By no means is it taking somebody’s job away, because we still want to hire people. We still want people to come in and work with us,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz added that the robot is being used as part of a two-week trial, but the bistro plans on keeping it after the trial.