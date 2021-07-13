By

Restaurant owner posts sign blaming ‘government state handouts’ for slow service amid staff shortage

California News Times, 7/12/21

California’s economy fully resumed on June 15, and there was no limit to the restaurant’s capacity.

However, despite a hasty return to the hospitality facility, many have struggled to find staff after the government’s Covid distribution.

John Voels, who runs a restaurant down the street from Tacosloco, says he has the same problem trying to find a worker.

RESET Cafe by Day Owner said CBS Sacramento :’It’s hard to find someone who wants to work now.

“They want us to hire more people now. We’re hiring more baristas, we’re hiring cooks. It’s really hard. “

Meanwhile, local inhabitant Erica Oleski said:

“That’s the situation before and after. Would you like to lose your job? It’s a simple salary.”

That’s because fast-food franchises are trying to seduce workers by signing fees and higher salaries when fighting government handouts.

The combination of state and federal unemployment allowances has made it more attractive to stay on the sidelines during the pandemic, but federal allowances are beginning to expire throughout the country.

Until then, fast food franchises have withdrawn from all stops to boost recruitment enthusiasm in the industry.

Wendy’s is one of the fast food chains that offers new benefits for pulling employees into the door.

Axios One of McDonald’s in Arlington Virginia Offers a $ 500 sign-on bonus to new employees.

In addition to same-day payments, Wendy’s offers new employees a $ 100 signing and referral bonus.

Chipotle is raising the wages of restaurant workers to an average of $ 15 per hour.

In Ohio, White Castle has begun raising hourly wages from $ 11.50 to $ 15. Columbus dispatch ..

Federal unemployment benefits are expected to end by Labor Day across the country, but in some states they end early.

CBS New York Maryland and Tennessee report that they are one of the states that will expire on July 3rd.

Some employers (such as this fast food chain) offer same-day or next-day salaries

Many restaurant companies are facing a shortage of staff, so there are signs of hiring in front of the McDonald’s branch

“Everyone is trying to figure out what they need to do to get people into the door,” said the president of Employment Solutions Columbus Charlie Carter.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 349,000 jobs in the food service industry in April, and some restaurants raised their wages to attract workers.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in May was 5.8%. This is well above the 3.5% achieved by Donald Trump during the president’s heyday just before the COVID.

McDonald’s recently said it wants to hire 10,000 employees in a company-owned restaurant and raise wages there.

Entry-level employees earn at least $ 11 to $ 17 after growth, and supervisors earn at least $ 15 to $ 20 per hour.

Earlier this year, non-managerial employees in company-owned stores earned an average of nearly $ 12 an hour, and bosses earned $ 16 to $ 18 an hour.

Part of the reason for the ongoing labor crisis is due to the ongoing COVID-related unemployment benefits offered by many US states.

In late May, about 15 million people claimed some form of unemployment insurance benefits, up from about 2 million before the pandemic.

In eight states, the unemployed can get at least $ 600 a week.Massachusetts offers the most generous benefits

Massachusetts and Washington are the most generous states, offering up to $ 850 a week in unemployment benefits, but these distributions will end in September as the pace of economic recovery accelerates.

In March 2019, combined federal and state unemployment benefits, the average weekly payment to the unemployed was $ 348.

In April 2020, when Trump passed CARES, it almost tripled to $ 938. This is a temporary economic plan that boosts weekly unemployment allowances by $ 600 and gives employers a one-time stimulus check. It expired last summer.

Currently, the average weekly unemployment allowance is $ 638, which is $ 300 more than before the pandemic and will continue until at least September 6.

So if you worked 40 hours a week before the pandemic, you’ll get close to $16 an hour to do nothing at home. That’s more than double the federal minimum wage of $ 7.25.

Dozens of US states have already ended or are in the process of terminating these benefits to encourage people to return to work, and the latest holdout will end the COVID unemployment program on September 4th. Is set to.

