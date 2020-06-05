By

Return To Disneyland As Southland Theme Parks Set Reopen Dates

Fans hope for some Disney magic this summer, as the Disneyland Resort has opened bookings for July at the property’s trio of hotels.

Ashley Ludwig, Patch Staff, 6/4/20

ANAHEIM, CA — Could Disneyland Resort reopen in the middle of July? Disney fans hope so, champing at the bit for the chance to return to the happiest place on earth this summer.

The Disneyland Resort, closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been one of the most-watched theme park properties on the west coast. Fans and followers are looking for any information on park reopening grab on to slivers of hope that the park will reopen for summer.

The Disneyland Resort website shows bookings are available starting July 16, as of this report. According to a report from the Orange County Register, the resort began making room reservations for July 15 this week.

Those rooms are mostly unavailable, though rooms were available for July 16 as of this report.

Rates for July 16 started at $428 for Paradise Pier Hotel, $586 for Disneyland Resort Hotel, and $766 for the Grand Californian Hotel.

Tickets to the park were also available for purchase through eTicket form. The resort added this statement to ticket purchases:

“Due to the temporary closures at the Disneyland Resort, standard and express shipping will be delayed. Tickets will ship when the parks reopen. We appreciate your patience at this time.”

Room reservations did come with “magic morning” which leaves vacationers hopeful.

According to the park, uncertainty regarding the coronavirus is what is delaying the reopening. The state of California has said that theme parks will reopen sometime in Phase 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan.

“Upon reopening, certain Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels, restaurants, and other locations may be limited in capacity and subject to restricted availability,” a resort spokesperson wrote on their website.

Much conjecture is out there regarding what the parks will look like amid the coronavirus pandemic, from temperature checks at the gate to a new immersive experience where First Order Stormtroopers maintain social distancing.

When you return to Disneyland, things could look much different, if the Florida Disney Springs park is an example. Stormtroopers patrol Disney Springs store balconies, and First Order banners hang from rails and windows. The park rumor is that the elite force of clones will be managing social distancing at the park. Disneyland Resort recently put the call out for Stormtrooper auditions in late May, according to InsideTheMagic.net.

Certain attractions, experiences, services, and amenities will be modified or have limited availability, they said.

“Park admissions and offerings are not guaranteed,” they wrote.

More information will be released as it is available.

“Our focus remains on the health and safety of the entire Disney community, including the well-being of Cast Members who are caring for and securing our parks and Resort Hotels during the closure.”

The resort did make masks available for purchase.

Would you go back to Disneyland Resort right away? Or would you want to wait? Let your Patch Orange County editor know through email.