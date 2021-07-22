Review: Clean Energy Exploitation’s: Finally the real story

By

Review: Clean Energy Exploitations: Finally the real story

By Dr. Jay Lehr, CFACT, 7/21/21

The newly released book “Clean Energy Exploitations” by Ron Stein and Todd Royal will help us all understand how mis-named clean energy has led the U.S., Germany, and Australia to exploit the most vulnerable people while destroying their environment.

Many African, Asian, and South American children are being enslaved and often killed in mines and factories to extract and process the rare earth and exotic minerals needed for solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles.

The same less-developed countries mining for these materials have few environmental regulations or adequate electricity while wealthy nations attempt to move to an all-electric society. The human atrocities and environmental degradation wrought on the local landscape is beyond comprehension. Stein and Royal collaborate to bring the public the full story in this outstanding 385 paperback volume. It is the most important publication in the climate change fraud arena to be written in recent years.

There are 8 outstanding chapters. In the first they describe how California, the 5th largest economy in the world has the highest costs for electricity and fuel in the US. While it has but half a percent of the world’s population, it has made climate change its energy priority that is producing those high costs. In Chapter 2 they explain how Germany was the first to go green and in doing so cripple Europe’s leading economy with the highest energy costs in the world. With only one percent of the world’s 7.5 billion population Germany has burdened that population with wrong headed environmental policies.

Chapter three documents the lesser known insanity of Australia’s major effort to be green in spite of its cost to its standard of living. When you get to the details of environmental degradation in chapter four resulting from the world’s desire to eliminate inexpensive readily available coal and natural gas from our energy menu, you will not be so excited to see one of Tesla’s sleek 100 thousand dollar cars. You will be even less so to learn of the real human atrocities the green new deal has produced in chapter 5.

China, India, racial biasing and the impact of the 2024 election are covered in the final chapters. What comes clear in all of them is that until technologies like wind and solar meet the five required standards for electricity production, which include being abundant, affordable, reliable, scalable and flexible the world will be marching backward in its standard of living. In this reviewers opinion these standards will never be met.

The healthier and wealthier countries are insisting that poor countries be limited to future access to fossil fuels that provide inexpensive, reliable and accessible power, and over 6,000 products that make our standard of living possible.

Clean Energy Exploitation aims for readers to learn there is a worldwide abundance of fossil fuels in nearly every country, but the minerals and metals required for a “green” society are limited to human rights abusers such as China, the Congo and South America.

Biden’s climate plan puts a major focus on electrifying everything powered by weather-dependent renewables, to banning gas-powered vehicles, which means a crushing change for American lifestyles and economies. The unintended consequences of reliance on wind, solar, and batteries for grids and transportation are millions of defenseless human beings are exploited to mine billions of tons of rare earth minerals.

Biden, and his billionaire environmental-backers, foundations run by the Ford and Rockefeller families, and climate change alarmists do not accept the fact there are not enough “green” exotic minerals and metals to achieve net-zero ambitions. Or they know very well this to be true and believe they can control the supply and thus the lives of our nations citizens.

Energy is more than just electricity. Electricity from solar panels and wind turbines – cannot provide the thousands of products derived from crude oil. Every aspect of our daily lives and prosperous lifestyles. would not be possible without the products we derive from crude oil/

With China having total domination of the supply chain of the exotic minerals and metals for “clean” electricity. Stein and Royal tell us in this book that every single EV battery, windmill, and solar panel is money for Communist China. In addition, the world is paying no attention to the environmental degradation and human atrocities occurring in China, the Congo, Russia, and large swaths of South America during the mining for these “green” exotic minerals and metals.

One gripping paragraph by the authors sets the stage for what is to come:

“Why is this type of environmental crusade so destructive? Why has it gone from great intentions to utter destruction? They are now the worst form of of environmental nihilism morphed into ideological fervor the world has not witnessed since the rise of National Socialism in Germany in the early 1930s. Adolph Hitler appeared on the cover of Time Magazine on multiple occasions and most famously on January 2, 1939, when he was named their Man of The Year. The mainstream media endorsed Nationals Socialism, and is now promoting globally destructive green transition on all seven continents.”

Stein and Royal tell the story that all Americans should embrace.