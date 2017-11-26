Review of the California Competes Tax Credit–Wasted Tax $$

By

The Brown legacy includes the highest taxes in the nation, most unaffordable housing in the nation, hundreds of millions of tax dollars to the billionaires of Hollywood—and now a government study shows hundreds of millions in wasted “job credits”. Upfront, one third of the money is wasted. “In Some Cases, Program Has Negative Economic Effects. In our review of California Competes, we find that about 35 percent of the awards—15 percent of the total dollar value—went to businesses that sell goods and services very near to them in California. These tax credits provide “windfall benefits” as they result in no change in the overall level of economic activity in the state. Moreover, these awards inadvertently harm other, equally deserving California businesses—including most of the tens of thousands of California small businesses—because the tax credits awarded to their competitors puts them at a significant competitive disadvantage.” Do you think that Iowa should finish the corrupt and mismanaged California State budget? Maybe ending the tax credit on Federal returns might return California to responsible government. Think it will? Put your comments on the web site.

Review of the California Competes Tax Credit

Legislative Analyst Office. 10/31/17

Executive Summary

California Competes awards income tax credits to attract or retain businesses considering a significant new investment in California. In this report, we reviewed California Competes’ experience to date in meeting the Legislature’s goals for the program.

In Some Cases, Program Has Negative Economic Effects. In our review of California Competes, we find that about 35 percent of the awards—15 percent of the total dollar value—went to businesses that sell goods and services very near to them in California. These tax credits provide “windfall benefits” as they result in no change in the overall level of economic activity in the state. Moreover, these awards inadvertently harm other, equally deserving California businesses—including most of the tens of thousands of California small businesses—because the tax credits awarded to their competitors puts them at a significant competitive disadvantage.

In Many Cases, Awards Could Grow Economy but Effects Uncertain. Most of the tax credits—about 65 percent of awards representing about 85 percent of total dollar value—were awarded to businesses that sell goods and services within and outside of California. These credits may have contributed to the state’s economic growth. It is difficult, however, to assess the program’s effectiveness in attracting new investment and jobs because we cannot know what actions the businesses awarded tax credits would have otherwise taken. For example, some may have already planned to expand here. In addition, these credits have the same problem of disadvantaging all the competing companies which do not receive the credit.

Broad‑Based Policies Preferable. The executive branch has made a good faith effort to implement California Competes, but the problems described above are largely unavoidable. We recommend that the Legislature end California Competes. In general, broad‑based tax relief—for all businesses—is preferable to targeted tax incentives.

If Program Continues, Options to Make California Competes More Effective. In light of intra‑state competitions to attract new business investment, we understand that the Legislature may wish to keep California Competes as an economic development tool. If the program continues, we suggest that the Legislature (1) narrow eligibility to businesses that serve markets outside of California, (2) refocus the program on attracting jobs and investments that would otherwise locate outside California, and (3) modify the small business provisions.

Introduction

The California Competes tax credit program provides tax benefits to select businesses in exchange for meeting contractual hiring and investment targets. California Competes was created in 2013 as a part of a larger deal that replaced the state’s Enterprise Zone programs with three new economic development programs. (See the appendix for more information about the state’s former Enterprise Zone programs.) Under current law, the state may only make new California Competes tax credit awards through 2017‑18. Unless additional authority is granted in future legislation, program activities would thereafter be limited to audits and other oversight duties related to already awarded tax credits. In this report, we explain how California Competes works and review its effectiveness in attracting new investments and jobs.

Background

The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO‑Biz) is responsible for awarding California Competes tax credits to businesses. Businesses may claim the tax credit only if they meet certain investment and hiring targets set forth in written agreements negotiated with GO‑Biz. The Franchise Tax Board (FTB) is responsible for independently verifying whether the businesses complied with the terms of those agreements.

California Competes Basics

GO‑Biz Administers the California Competes Program. GO‑Biz leads the state’s economic development activities. Among its functions, GO‑Biz administers the California Competes tax credit program. In administering this tax credit program, GO‑Biz has several responsibilities that include: increasing awareness about the credit among the business community, accepting tax credit applications, evaluating applications, negotiating tax credit agreements, and monitoring agreement compliance for at least five years after the agreements are signed.

Amount of Tax Credits Available Has Increased Annually. Up to $780 million in California Competes awards are available in total between 2013‑14 and 2017‑18—$30 million in year one, $150 million in year two, and $200 million per year in each of the following three years. The Department of Finance (DOF) annually adjusts the amount available to reallocate (1) credits not awarded in a prior year and (2) “recaptured” credits (discussed below). In 2016‑17, for example, DOF allocated $243.4 million to California Competes because $39.9 million in tax credits were not awarded during the prior year and an additional $3.5 million had been recaptured. DOF may also reduce the amount of available California Competes credits under certain circumstances, which have not occurred.

GO‑Biz Conducts Outreach Activities Statewide. GO‑Biz regularly holds workshops around the state to increase awareness of California Competes and the state’s other economic development activities. Business owners and other executives, accountants, and site selection consultants attend these sessions to learn about how to apply for the tax credit. State law does not require GO‑Biz to conduct outreach. However, the Legislature provides funding for these activities in the annual budget bill. GO‑Biz has held workshops in more than 100 different California cities over the past three years. To reach a broader audience, GO‑Biz also periodically hosts workshops online and has marketed the program during some out‑of‑state trade missions.

Tax Credit Application and Evaluation Process

California Competes tax credits are awarded to businesses through a formal process. Figure 1 summarizes this process and we describe each step over the following pages.

Three Application Periods in 2017‑18. The first step is to submit an application. Businesses can learn about the application process from the GO‑Biz website, e‑mail notifications, the workshops discussed above, and other media. GO‑Biz accepts applications during specified periods—three such application periods have been scheduled for the 2017‑18 fiscal year:

July 24, 2017 to August 21, 2017.

January 2, 2018 to January 22, 2018.

March 5, 2018 to March 26, 2018.

Businesses must submit their applications online and there is no application fee. The applicants request a tax credit amount and provide some information about their intended hiring and investment plans. GO‑Biz has received 3,045 applications between the start of the program and June 2017. About 300 businesses, on average, apply for tax credits during each application period.

Evaluation Phase 1: Applications Ranked. GO‑Biz reviews and evaluates the applications in two phases over a 90‑day period. In the first phase, GO‑Biz scores each application using the information provided by each business about their hiring and investment plans. The purpose of this first phase is to weed out the businesses planning modest expansions relative to the amount of tax credit they are requesting. In this process, a business that requests a smaller tax credit—holding constant the proposed amount of hiring and investment—receives a higher score. Applicants with the highest scores move on to the second evaluation phase. The number of applications per period has remained stable while the amount of available tax credits has increased significantly. Over the most recent two years, more than 90 percent of the applications have moved on to the second evaluation phase, compared to fewer than 70 percent during the first two years of California Competes.

Evaluation Phase 2: Additional Factors Considered. State law gives GO‑Biz broad authority to decide which businesses will receive tax credit awards. While the law requires GO‑Biz to consider the numerous factors detailed in Figure 2, GO‑Biz decides how much weight to give each factor in evaluating the applications. GO‑Biz scores each application and then negotiates tax credit agreements with the highest scoring businesses on a case‑by‑case basis.

The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO‑Biz) considers the following factors when evaluating tax credit applications: Number of jobs created or retained. Employee compensation. Amount to be invested in new equipment and other business improvements. Duration of the project and of the taxpayer’s commitment to remaining in this state. Prevalence of unemployment or poverty in the area. Other government incentives available to the taxpayer in this state and in other states. Strategic importance of the project to the state, region, or locality. Opportunity for future growth and expansion in this state by the taxpayer. Whether benefit to the state exceeds benefit to the taxpayer and the overall economic impact in this state. Other factors regarding the taxpayer such as their financial solvency and legal history. If the taxpayer is using a consultant to apply for California Competes, GO‑Biz may consider the terms of the fee arrangement between the two parties. Any other factors GO‑Biz deems necessary.

Some Businesses Receive Preferences. Current law provides several preferences for businesses that invest and hire in economically disadvantaged areas, and for small businesses. Businesses that would expand in a high‑unemployment or high‑poverty city or county automatically move on to the second phase of the evaluation process. (These areas have poverty or unemployment rates that are at least 150 percent of the statewide rates.) In addition, one‑quarter of the California Competes tax credits are set aside for small businesses. Current law defines small businesses as having less than $2 million in annual revenues. Throughout the process, GO‑Biz evaluates these small business applications separately from the rest.

Tax Credit Agreements

Tax Credit Agreements Individually Negotiated. GO‑Biz negotiates five‑year written tax credit agreements with the highest scoring applicant businesses. For each tax credit agreement, GO‑Biz negotiates the amount of tax credit available to the business in each of the five years and the investment and hiring commitments that the business must meet to claim their credit. These terms are summarized in a milestones exhibit that is appended to each agreement. (See Figure 3 for an example of one such exhibit.) State law also requires the agreements include a minimum job retention period. This is a period—three years in most of the agreements—subsequent to the initial five years of the agreement, during which the business may not reduce employment below the final total employment milestone. (Agreements also include various contractual details—such as reporting requirements and the conditions under which the state may recapture a tax credit. These are standard across most of the agreements.) All of the agreements are publicly available on the GO‑Biz website.

Hiring and Investment Commitments Have Lessened. The average contractual hiring and investment targets in these California Competes tax credit agreements have lessened over time. Figure 4 shows for each fiscal year the average number of new full‑time employees businesses committed to hiring for every $100,000 of tax credits and the average amount the businesses committed to invest for every dollar of tax credit. We believe that the agreement terms have lessened because the number of applicants during each cycle has remained stable—at between 250 and 350 applicants—while the amount of available tax credits increased. As we noted above, only $30 million was available in the first year of the program. DOF allocated $151 million to California Competes for 2014‑15, $201 million for 2015‑16, and $243 million for 2016‑17. Since the credits are awarded on a competitive basis, it is not unreasonable that the hiring and investment targets could decline when there are fewer applicants competing for each tax credit dollar.

Agreements Approved by Oversight Committee. The California Competes Tax Credit Committee was established to approve the tax credit agreements negotiated by GO‑Biz. The committee is comprised of the Director of GO‑Biz, the State Treasurer, the Director of Finance, or their designated representatives, an appointee of the Senate Committee on Rules and an appointee of the Speaker of the Assembly. The committee meets to publicly approve or reject the California Competes tax credit agreements negotiated by GO‑Biz staff. As of July 2017, the committee has met ten times and approved 775 agreements—about one‑quarter of the 3,045 applications.

Types of Businesses Receiving Tax Credits

A wide variety of businesses have been awarded California Competes tax credits. Figure 5 summarizes California Competes awards by industrial sector. The manufacturing sector has received more tax credit awards—261, or more than one‑third of the tax credits by value—than any other industrial sector. The professional, scientific, and technical services sector received about 25 percent of the tax credits by value, and the information sector received about 10 percent. Other key industrial sectors with businesses receiving California Competes tax credits include wholesale trade (9 percent), retail trade (5 percent), finance (3 percent), and construction (3 percent). Within these sectors are businesses that make or distribute products to customers all over the world, as well as businesses that only sell to customers within California. The nearby box provides some examples of the types of businesses that have received California Competes tax credits within six of these industrial sectors.