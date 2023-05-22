By

Eric Swalwell, the confidante and bed mate to a Chinese Communist spy, believes that if you are the U.A. ambassador to Germany you are a Neo-Nazi.

“You are unserious. And pathetic. The AFD is an official party in Germany. Merkel met with them, so does Scholz. This picture was US Embassy’s 4th of July where all members of the Bundestag are invited and get a picture. But you always push fake news….

Oops.

Alas, Grenell wasn’t done dismantling Swalwell:

And let’s compare my work in Germany to yours.

I stood against the Nord Stream 2 Putin pipeline while you and your party mocked Trump and me for pushing the sanctions.

Then your party dropped the Trump sanctions on Putin’s pipeline and helped create a war in Ukraine.

Ric Grenell Destroys Eric Swalwell for Attempting to Paint Him as a ‘Neo-Nazi’

By Mike Miller, Red State, 5/19/23

I’d like to begin this article by sharing my real bottom-line thoughts about weasely California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, but I’m pretty sure that wouldn’t end well, so I’ll slap on a filter or two, and start from there.

Our story begins with equally weasely New York Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman, who, on Thursday, blasted Kash Patel, former Deputy Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to Ric Grenell, as “a political hack for Donald Trump, under investigation by the DOJ for leaking classified information,” during a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing.

Goldman, who was born on third base and thinks he hit a triple, was promptly schooled by former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence, Richard Grenell — not a wise choice for a Democrat to tick off.

Liar. He’s not under investigation. Here you people go again with Russian-style lies.

And Kash’s Foundation gave grants to the whistleblowers AFTER THEY CAME FORWARD because the @fbi took their pay away.

They don’t have family wealth like you.

Everyone should donate to Kash’s Foundation to help fight back: https://thekashfoundation.com

GAME ON, Danny Boy.

So, slimy Swalwell being slimy Swalwell, he sticks his snitty nose into the festivities and tries to hang a Neo-Nazi sign around Grenell’s neck.

Hey @RepDanGoldman, some background on Ric Grenell. When he was America’s Ambassador to Germany he was pals with Neo-Nazis — and I’ve got the receipts. Here is Ric as our ambassador hanging with an AFD (Neo-Nazi) party member. What a smile!

Incidentally, I hope to live long enough to outlive the silly overused “I’ve got the receipts” allusion, but I digress. Anyway, not a good move for Swally, at all — as you’ll soon see.

Look, Ric Grenell is not only way smarter than Eric Swalwell, but as I suggested, he’s also the wrong guy with whom to pick a fight. Consequently, Ric unloaded on Swally with both barrels:

Ouch.

Swally was unavailable for further comment.

As my colleague Streiff reported in January, the Republican-majority House voted to create the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which is chaired by Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan —another guy not to mess with.

And as Streiff correctly wrote at the time, House Democrats immediately began their efforts to “sabotage” the subcommittee. Sniveling Dan Goldman is a perfect example, but in this case, Ric Grenell would have none of it — while hypocrite-extraordinaire Eric Swalwell remains a national embarrassment.