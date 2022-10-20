Ric Grenell leading effort in registering more than 11,000 conservative voters–California Republican Party?

By

Here is a voter registration report. Fix California run by Ric Grennell is registering 11,000 Republican per month. This is a private organization. The California Republican Party, led by Jessica Patterson, has no report, since it has no active voter registration program. The CRP “Bounty” program exists on paper, while the budget for this program would not allow you to buy a TESLA—and that is statewide. Greg Gandrud, the CRP Treasurer, in a recent statement said the program did exist—but no evidence it was implemented. Just think of the last Central Committee, CRA, Women’s Fed, Impact Republican, YR or College Republican meeting you attended—any report on the bounty program, the voters registered or the money received? “”We built a force in California with money and a digital campaign,” Grenell, founder of Fix California, a group focused on advancing conservative ideas and causes, said on a recent John Solomon Reports podcast. “We now are registering more than 11,000 conservatives a month in California.”



California Red Wave? Ric Grenell leading effort in registering more than 11,000 conservative voters

Former acting U.S. National Intelligence Director Ric Grenell is leading an effort to register Republican voters in California.

By Charlotte Hazard, Just the News, 10/18/22

Former acting Director of the U.S. National Intelligence Ric Grenell says California may have a red wave if enough conservatives register to vote.

Grenell also says the conservative movement keeps growing in California and that his group is gearing up for the midterms.

“We’re going to be growing even more and more over the next several months,” he said. “We found 1.4 million conservatives unregistered in California. We’ll have to go back to another group and find another million unregistered, but we’re gonna we’re working our way through it. It takes time.”

Grenell says it’s all about the volunteers and dedication and hard work.

“It takes money and it takes commitment from donors and volunteers and we have it,” he said. “You give us a couple of years and we’re going to make a huge difference will make a big difference this fall.”