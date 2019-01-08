Rich Eber: I Went from Decline to State to Republican—in the Bay Area!

By

Rich Eber has been a long time writer for the California Political News and Views, several other online publications and a noted writer about restaurants. Want to know great, small out of the way places for affordable great food in the Bay Area, ask Rich. Want to know about corruption in the Bay Area, from payoffs to Mayors (the Mayor was forced to give the money back), to analysis of key policy issues, Rich Eber is a free think and independent. Rich understands the need for a strong two Party system. After months of discussion he recently went from Decline to State to Republican—in Contra Costa County.

Getting back to the GOP garden By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 1/9/19

Since 2003, I have resided in what might be considered to be “conservative’s purgatory”. Like many individuals in that time period, I got sick of George Bush’s regrettable foreign policy and the deficit spending that went along with it. As a result I renounced being a member of the Republican Party and joined the ranks of “decline to state” voters

In a way it was no big deal because making this change did not involve altering views to fit others way of thinking. I could still hold my positions of advocating less government, fiscal restraint, and staying out of other people’s bedrooms.

For me this has meant:

Not caring about gay marriage thinking like many of my compatriots in San Francisco that it was not my business the gender of anyone’s sex partners. In my mind if gay people want to be married, they can be just as miserable as straight folks

Having grown up in close proximity to the Haight Ashbury I did not think smoking weed was that big a deal. My thoughts were similar to folk singer Phil Ochs who once said “Smoking marihuana is more fun than drinking beer, but a friend of ours was captured and they gave him thirty years.”

While I myself am pro-life, making this subject political has always made me uncomfortable and still does. Again my libertarian instincts has led me to hope government would leave this subject alone

Although there were some rough patches dealing with the police for me going back to my student days at University of Oregon and in Isla Vista while attending UCSB, I am generally a law and order type who appreciates the great job the police performs.

Even though I was very much against the war in Vietnam and participated in numerous demonstrations against it, my views on the military have changed 180 degrees from the good old days. It meant a lot to me that my father-in-law Sam, who was a front line soldier during WWII, Korea, Vietnam and putting down the Alcatraz prison revolt in 1949, forgave me. He e attributed my actions to being a “reckless youth”

While supporting the concept of the right to bear firearms as enunciated in the 2nd Amendment, I am scared as hell of guns and would never own one. I also don’t think hand grenades and military assault weapons have any business in civilian households. On the other side well meaning liberals have gone too far in their quest to restrict the ownership of firearms to ordinary citizens

Looking over this list it would appear that my current views are the product of a lifetime of experience in being able to tell the good guys from the bad. As indicated from my political columns the last couple years, I am more concerned about the erosion of the first amendment and being placed in Hillary Clinton’s “basket of Deplorables” than anything else.

After a life time of protecting free speech liberal Democrats believe I am allegedly a bigot for thinking that conservative speakers and groups should not be banned from publicly funded universities? How can an individual with Republican on their resume be rejected on campuses while the radical groups ANTIFA and Middle East Terrorists are welcomed with open arms?

It would appear something is wrong with this picture.

Since when is being a strict constructionist interpreting the Constitution so bad. What does limiting the size and influence of big government have to do with prejudice?

How can so called progressives refer to me as being a racist for wanting to protect our borders from the invasion of undocumented immigrants who wish to move to the United States without authorization? Once these individuals, who we used to refer to as illegal aliens in California, are settled, am I a monster for not wanting to use taxpayer dollars to support them? Why should the government spring for food stamps, welfare, legal assistance, medical services, and other services meant to assist legal residents?

Talking about Sanctuary City and State policies cooked up by government in Sacramento, am I guilty of treason for saying these laws are illegal and should be administered under the authority Federal Government in Washington D.C. Isn’t Congress supposed to be responsible for regulating immigration policy? Did not Chief Justice John Marshall write a decision long ago saying State’s do not have the right to conduct their own foreign policy?

And then there is urban planning with the State wants to take over this process from Local governments to build unwanted stack and pack housing regardless of the negative impact it might have on nearby residents? As part of this they are trying to peddle a socialistic vision that families want to abandon their automobiles to raise families using public transportation and bicycles as their primary transport.

All of these stupid arrogant laws pushed by the State have resulted in the migration of the middle class, businesses, retired folks, and the working poor to be leaving California in record numbers.

We can go on with these arguments till the cows come home, even if they are emitting unwanted green house gasses! But the point is our State government is totally out of control in Sacramento with Democrats holding all State offices and 75% of the legislature.

What to do?

I for one along with millions of decline to state voters need to come out from under the rocks we are hiding under and become Republicans again. Although it is easy to stay independent to remove oneself from the stench of both political parties, this is a luxury we can no longer afford.

Should California continue to be governed as a one party state with Progressives at the helm, the land that has the fifth largest economy in the world, will be destroyed in a generation? Between high taxes, government regulations, and the anti business sentiments, that control the political process, the states prospects are dim.

This is why when my driver’s license was stolen, I changed my party affiliation and proudly became a Republican once again. This talk about a third party to replace the GOP is a straw man argument that has no solid foundation to back it up. The history of the United States going back 200 years has shown Third Parties to be a fantasy whose influence has never gone much beyond having a spoiler role in a few elections.

Whether we like it or not, disgruntled citizens such as myself should return to the GOP and try to do reform from within to enact badly needed political change. Hopefully, the political tent of the Republican Party, after they elect a new leadership in Sacramento next month, will be large enough for me and other refuges to be comfortable enough to live under.