Rich in Los Angeles Targeted for Crime—Cops Give “Warning”

With cops as the target if they arrest anyone, no wonder the number of arrest have dropped dramatically in Los Angeles. Now, instead of stopping crime, they are warning people they are about to become victims of crime. In this case it is the rich and businesses that cater to the rich that are being targeted by criminals. Since the City does not seem to care, you will see the potential victims leave L.A. and probably California. “A community alert issued by the Robbery-Homicide division says “victims have been followed from such places like Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, nightclubs and high-end restaurants.” “Suspects have been locating victims in Los Angeles, following them, and then committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business,” it reads. “The target of these robberies has been expensive jewelry, including watches and necklaces, as well as expensive purses,” the alert adds. “Victims also have been targeted based on the type of vehicle they are driving.” Police said they became aware of the trend as a result of a recent “increase in violent street robberies.” Maybe they do not have enough police to prevent crimes or to arrest the criminals. Does not matter—if you visit L.A. for the sights, one sight you could see is a robbery—and you can see it first hand as the victim.

LAPD issues warning of ongoing robbery trend targeting people in affluent areas

By Greg Norman | Fox News, 11/9/21

Alert says criminals are going after expensive jewelry, watches and purses

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning residents of an “ongoing crime trend of follow-home robberies” after a series of incidents in affluent areas.

A community alert issued by the Robbery-Homicide division says “victims have been followed from such places like Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, nightclubs and high-end restaurants.”

“Suspects have been locating victims in Los Angeles, following them, and then committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business,” it reads.

“The target of these robberies has been expensive jewelry, including watches and necklaces, as well as expensive purses,” the alert adds. “Victims also have been targeted based on the type of vehicle they are driving.”

Police said they became aware of the trend as a result of a recent “increase in violent street robberies.”

Authorities are now urging the public to be aware of their surroundings “for anything unusual or out of the ordinary before exiting your car, walking out of a restaurant, stores, malls or clubs.”

“If you are driving and believe you are being followed, dial 911,” the alert says. “If possible, drive to the nearest police station.”

And in the event a resident is being robbed, “do not resist the robbery suspects,” police say, and instead “cooperate and comply with their demands” and “be a good witness.”