Rider: Facts About Mortgage Deduction for Californians

November 6, 2017 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

The Left LOVES taxes.  They love taxing the rich.  Yet, they are upset that those who pay more than $10,000 in mortgage interest might pay more in taxes.  Democrats are trying to have it both ways—supporting higher taxes for the rich—then opposing higher taxes.  Confusing.

Richard Rider has presented a series of stories showing the hypocrisy and why it may not even be true.  This is a good analysis of the subject.

“Furthermore, as I read the convoluted language of the bill, if a new mortgage loan exceeds $500K, the deduction is STILL allowed for the first $500K. For instance, if the mortgage balance is $600K, then roughly 5/6 of the loan interest would still be deductible.

Finally (and this one is a counterintuitive shocker), Canada does not allow an income tax deduction for mortgage interest on a home residence, and yet a significantly higher percentage of Canadians own homes than Americans. How DO they do it??
Think Democrats or the media tells the truth?  Want to buy a bridge in New York?

Mortgage interest deduction facts about California

Some facts to consider about California and home mortgage interest deductibility:

The average home mortgage balance in California is under $350,000 — far below the proposed $500,000 loan cap on deducting home interest on income taxes.
According to Zillow, the median home in California is worth $509,600.
Assuming one puts 10% down when buying a median-priced CA home today, that would make the loan $458,640.  With 20% down, the loan would be $407,680.

Moreover, all existing home loans up to $1,000,000 are grandfathered as to deductibility.  Loans above $1,000,000 are not deductible under CURRENT federal tax law, and that will not change.

Furthermore, as I read the convoluted language of the bill, if a new mortgage loan exceeds $500K, the deduction is STILL allowed for the first $500K. For instance, if the mortgage balance is $600K, then roughly 5/6 of the loan interest would still be deductible.

Finally (and this one is a counterintuitive shocker), Canada does not allow an income tax deduction for mortgage interest on a home residence, and yet a significantly higher percentage of Canadians own homes than Americans. How DO they do it??
