Rider: I’m a lifetime tax fighter. Yet I support the proposed CA 16.8% income tax on the rich.

I’m a lifetime tax fighter. Yet I support the proposed CA 16.8% income tax on the rich.



by Richard Rider, Richard Rider Rants, 8/2/20

My credentials as a California tax fighter are well established. I joined the battle in 1978, supporting Prop 13. As an unpaid volunteer, I’ve been at it ever since. My efforts have saved Californians over 20 BILLION dollars in taxes. If doubtful, check out my bio.



Yet I now strongly support the proposed California state legislature’s massive, RETROACTIVE state income tax increase on the wealthy — AB-1253. It’s rapidly picking up steam in the state legislature.



In California, it will be a tax that in essence targets the liberal rich. Karma. Hence my support.



If passed by the current Democrat super-majorities in both state houses and signed by Governor Newsom before the end of August, this tax will apply to income received by rich folks SINCE THE FIRST OF THE YEAR.



Retroactive tax increases are the way we roll in Taxifornia. Don’t ask me how that is legal — they got away with it in their massive retroactive 2012 tax increase — and it wasn’t approved by (clueless) California voters until November of that year.



Currently California ALREADY has the highest state income tax rate in the nation — 13.3% on income above $1,000,000. CA is 21% higher than 2nd place Hawaii, and a heck of a lot higher than all the rest.



The new rates will levy an additional 1% levy on adjusted gross income starting at $1 million. That rate would increase to 3% starting at $2 million and go to 3.5% on incomes above $5 million. That would make our top income tax rate 16.8% for the rich.



But that’s not all. CA taxes capital gains (CG) as ordinary income. Currently our CA combined federal and state long term CG tax is the second highest in the world! Assuming Biden wins and the Democrats control the U.S. senate, the federal capital gains rate is expected to rise 80% or more, making our combined California CG rate over 50% — leaving socialist Denmark far behind.



If I lived in TX (and all but the most liberal states), I would oppose the tax. There the rich are not all limousine liberals.



But this is La La Land — where the rich OVERWHELMING support progressives. Let those rich folks pay for the California Workers’ Paradise that they are voting for. For those few wealthy individuals who are NOT progressives, their option is obvious — flee California ASAP. I’m confident that the majority of the fleeing CA rich will be the two-faced progressives who (like everyone else) feel that they better know how to spend their own money than does the government.



The premise of those politicians pushing this bill is that the rich will pay any amount of tax to live and work here. Their anticipated $6.8 billion increase in annual tax revenue is predicated on the supposition that no rich people will leave the Golden State. I think that the rich will still VACATION in California for several months (less than six full months) of the year, but their tax residence will often relocate to a much lower income tax state.



But maybe the Democrat politicians are right! Indeed, if the tax works as progressives envision, Sacramento should impose another “soak the rich” tax increase next year. I’m “all in” with that plan!



Let’s find out if the wealthy progressives are really as dumb as they appear. Let’s eat the rich.